‘Spider-Man 2’ Story Trailer, Limited Edition PS5 Revealed At San Diego Comic Con

Will Harry Osborn be Venom in Spider-Man's next video game adventure?

Published |Updated
Trone Dowd
Sony

Insomniac Games showed off the highly anticipated Spider-Man 2 at San Diego Comic Con on July 21, with the game’s newest trailer focused on where our heroes will be when the game drops in October, plus the identity of Venom.

The two-minute trailer was released shortly after the Spider-Man 2 SDCC panel, which featured the game's creative leads and cast. Voice actors Yuri Lowenthal, (Peter Parker), Nadki Jeter (Miles Morales), and Laura Bailey (Mary Jane) were all present, as well as Candyman actor and horror icon Tony Todd, who will voice Venom.

There’s been heavy speculation among fans about who will take on the role of Venom in the game. Insomniac confirmed that Eddie Brock, the vengeful photographer that assumes the role of Venom in the comics, wouldn’t be the person behind the symbiote last month.

While the latest trailer could be a total misdirect, it seems to definitely confirm that Peter Parker’s best friend Harry Osborne will somehow become Venom. The trailer would be in-line with the end of the first game, which teased Osborne’s ties to the mysterious substance that gives Venom his powers.

“We’re going to heal the world,” Harry Osborne says at the start of the trailer. The trailer is bookended by the same quote, only this time it’s said by Tony Todd’s gruff, menacing portrayal of Venom.

Developers confirmed that the game will take place at least 9 months after the events of 2020’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Miles will be preparing for college, while Mary Jane, still working for the local newspaper the Daily Bugle, will be working under J. Jonah Jameson.

The trailer also revealed a few minor but interesting details about the game’s story, including confirmation that Martin Li, the main villain of the first game, will make an appearance in the sequel. Mayor Norman Osborne, Harry’s father, will also play a role.

The follow-up to 2018's critically-acclaimed Spider-Man is Sony’s tentpole game release this fall. The game will be even larger in scope, including at least some of Queens and Brooklyn. Players will also be able to play as both Miles Morales and Peter Parker, the latter of whom will have access to brand-new symbiote powers.

Alongside the release of the game in October, Sony will release a new, limited edition Spider-Man themed PlayStation 5 and DualSense. The console and controller features a black and red color-scheme that imitates the symbiote’s tendrils taking over Spidey’s iconic suit.

Players who don’t want to purchase a whole new console can buy the controller and faceplates separately. Pre-orders for the console begin July 28.

