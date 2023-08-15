New Democrat Coalition Launches AI Working Group in US Congress - The Messenger
New Democrat Coalition Launches AI Working Group in US Congress

The development comes as the Biden administration has said it’s fast tracking an executive order to put guardrails on AI

Benjamin Powers
Rep.Kilmer is the chair of the New Democrat Coalition AI working group. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Congressional Democrats have formed a new AI working group, spearheaded by the New Democrat Coalition, a center-left group of nearly 100 House Democrats. 

The development comes as the Biden administration has said it’s fast tracking an executive order to put guardrails on AI. The group adds emphasis in Congress to AI legislation — there is already a Congressional AI caucus and multiple bills to regulate the technology in circulation. 

The new working group involves 23 members of the New Democrat Coalition, including Rep. Derek Kilmer (WA-06) as chair, vice chair Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) who has spoken with The Messenger before about his concerns over AI, and others. 

The coalition’s goal is to engage members of Congress and the administration in developing “sensible” and “bipartisan” policies to govern AI, according to a press release. 

In a statement, Rep.Kilmer said AI has the power to transform everything from healthcare to commerce. But it also has serious implications for workers, democracy and national security. 

“As AI’s applications expand and change, it is incumbent on lawmakers to address its unique opportunities and challenges by creating a regulatory framework that both encourages growth while guarding against potential risks,” said Rep. Kilmer. 

“This AI Working Group will focus on understanding AI’s many applications, assessing their benefits and drawbacks, and proposing policies that position the U.S. as a world leader in AI innovation and safety.” 

