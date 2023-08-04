New ChatGPT Updates: Now AI Can Tell You How to Talk to AI
ChatGPT will now offer recommended chat prompts and replies to help you get started
ChatGPT, the generative AI language model released in November to widespread popularity, is getting updated. Over the course of the next week, users will begin to see example prompts when talking to the AI, as well as access automatically generated follow-up questions.
Logan Kilpatrick, OpenAI’s first Developer Advocate and DevRel hire, announced the updates on X (formerly Twitter) on August 3. On suggested replies, Kilpatrick stated: “ChatGPT automatically synthesizes follow up questions. I’ve been using this the last month and it is very useful to reduce fatigue.”
You can choose from these suggested questions, which will be written in a way that the AI can easily comprehend and answer, or stick to writing your own.
Another update, example prompts, will reduce the downtime that a user needs to decide on a question. Instead of thinking about what to ask ChatGPT, users can choose from prompts to quickly experiment with the AI.
Additional updates include integrating keyboard shortcuts and allowing users to stay logged in for longer than 2 weeks at a time. ChatGPT Plus users will also get to upload multiple files in the Code Interpreter beta and start new chats with GPT-4 by default.
ChatGPT recently attracted criticism from users because of a decline in response accuracy between March and June of this year. Writers and artists are also filing copyright infringement lawsuits against generative AI like ChatGPT, which could be trained on their work without consent. The AI language model is not without limitations or controversy.
According to Kilpatrick, the new updates “are going to go a long way,” although they focus more on user experience than improved accuracy. As of Friday, the new features do not appear on the free mode of GPT-3.5.
