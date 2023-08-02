New Apple Patent Suggests AirPods Could Measure Brain Activity - The Messenger
New Apple Patent Suggests AirPods Could Measure Brain Activity

Apple has recently filed patent applications that reveal how AirPods could monitor biological signals — but to what end?

Published |Updated
Sherin Shibu
Getty Images

The potential of Apple's AirPods extends beyond listening to your favorite music or blocking out aural distractions with active noise canceling: New Apple patent applications indicate AirPods could soon be used to measure brain activity. 

Apple is considering a next-generation sensor system for AirPods that involves placing electrodes on the body and at the tips of the earbuds.

A closer look at the patent application reveals the purpose of the electrodes: to create “a wearable electronic device for measuring biological signal parameters from a user.”

Credit: AppleApple


In other words, the electrodes could produce an electrical current through your ear to measure brain activity. 

The process works similarly to electroencephalography (EEG) scans. An EEG scan shows broad changes in brain activity that can help diagnose and monitor conditions like epilepsy or sleep problems. EEG measurements can also be used to infer a person's sensory perception or state of being.

Usually, an EEG records the electrical activity of your brain via a cap laced with electrodes that sit on your scalp. In the case of Apple's device, the electrodes would be placed in your ear through AirPods or a wired headset. 

The application acknowledges the drawbacks of electrode AirPods, specifically that they would need to be personalized to fit a user’s ear to measure brain activity.

Credit: AppleApple


Even with personalization, a user’s ear size and structure may change over time, which could skew measurements. The (likely) high cost of a pair of custom EEG-enabled AirPods may also limit their adoption among consumers. 

It's also unclear what a person might learn from measuring their brain activity in this way without clinical support — or how Apple would protect or use that data.

The US Patent & Trademark Office published the patent application on July 20. Other Apple patents published in early July, March, and November 2022 show that AirPods could be used to measure body temperature, screen for hearing loss, work as alternative hearing aids, and enable full-body tracking

Apple has also filed less medically motivated patent applications, like AirPods charging cases that double as necklaces or bracelets, so you can charge your AirPods on the go more easily, and an AirPods case with a frontside touch display for easy control over music, podcasts, Apple TV+, Maps, and other apps. 

Apple files thousands of patent applications a year, with 78,104 active patents globally. While these recent applications are intriguing, they are drops in the bucket when compared to the overall number of patents Apple may file this year alone.

