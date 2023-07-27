Netflix’s Castlevania Tackles the French Revolution in New, Spooky Trailer

Netflix Halloween favorite Castlevania is back this fall with a sequel series that puts a revolutionary spin on its vampire-hunting world, a new trailer teased today.

Castlevania: Nocturne follows a descendent of previous series protagonists Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades. The sequel swaps medieval Wallachia for revolutionary France, where a new supernatural menace plagues the populace.

The series features many of the same animation talent from the first series, but controversial comic book writer Warren Ellis is out this time around, replaced by showrunner Kevin Kolde and BAFTA award-winning writer Clive Bradley.

The well-received original Castlevania series ran for four seasons as it followed disgraced vampire hunter Trevor Belmont in his quest to take down Count Dracula. Loosely based on Konami’s 1989 video game Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse, the show took numerous liberties to flesh out the story and makes frequent appearances in Netflix’s top 10 most-watched series. (The streaming platform has not released official viewership numbers for the show.)

The new sequel takes place in the era of Richter Belmont, the main character in 1993’s anime-inspired Castlevania: Rondo of Blood video game. Richter fought Dracula in Rondo of Blood, but the new show trailer teases a fresh cabal of vampiric enemies that appear to have a murky connection to his mother.

The trailer also teases a “vampire messiah,” a character who will oppose France’s revolution — and may be connected to previous series villain Carmilla.

The new villains offer some relief for fans who questioned Castlevania’s future after the first series ended, as it depicted Dracula meeting a surprising and seemingly definitive fate.

Maria Renard, a young spiritualist who was the second playable character in Rondo of Blood, also makes an appearance in the trailer, as does a mysterious magician seemingly voiced by the same actress who played the original show’s Sypha Belnades.

It is unclear whether series favorite, Alucard, the immortal son of Dracula and protagonist of Rondo of Blood’s own sequel game, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, will make an appearance.

Fans can find out for themselves when Castlevania: Nocturne hits Netflix on September 28.