Netflix Stories Is the Streaming Platform’s Bet on Narrative Games

Starting next month, Netflix will begin releasing narrative-focused games based on its most popular television series, the company announced Tuesday.



Dubbed “Netflix Stories,” the new initiative will be the streaming service’s latest foray into the gaming market. The first title that the company will release under the “Stories” umbrella will be Netflix Stories: Love Is Blind - The Game.



Netflix described the upcoming title as an “interactive story game,” likely using a similar formula to the popular TellTale adventure games.



“In the game, players will be able to put themselves in the pods as the newest singles on the series and embark on their own journey of true love and self-discovery,” the company said. “It’s the perfect way for fans to experience even more of what they love about Love Is Blind!”

Love Is Blind - The Game is currently set to release Sept. 19, just a few days ahead of the show’s fifth season premiere. It will be available via the Apple App Store and Google Play, according to the company.

Netflix has been teasing a more serious push into the gaming market as early as 2021. Prior to that announcement, it had already released a few smaller games on mobile, including two based on its most popular series, Stranger Things.



However, it's since been reserved in these ambitions, resorting mostly to distributing a handful of established games like Cut The Rope, Heads Up, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenger and Kentucky Route Zero on mobile platforms.

Things seem to be changing for the company, however. Last month, Netflix released its first multiplatform game developed internally: OxenFree: Lost Signals. Then, just a few weeks ago, it confirmed that its video game streaming app for television and browser is on the way. Leveraging another one of its more recognizable properties to create an easy-to-understand game that most people can play is a safe bet for the streaming platform, and follows a similar release for Too Hot to Handle.