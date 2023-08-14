Netflix Is Officially Streaming Games to TVs in Canada and the UK

Following the arrival of the ‘Netflix Game Controller’ app on the Apple App Store last week, Netflix announced that the first public testing of its new game-streaming technology and virtual controller will be starting in the UK and Canada today for a very select group of subscribers. The technology will make Netflix Games playable on TVs, as they were only on mobile prior.
In a blog post shared on the company's website earlier today, Netflix's VP of games, Mike Verdu, revealed that today the company is "taking the first step in making games playable on every device where our members enjoy Netflix — TVs, computers, and mobile" with a "limited beta test to a small number of members in Canada and the UK on select TVs." Verdu also revealed that, in the coming weeks, the limited beta test would be expanded to "PCs and Macs through Netflix.com on supported browsers."
Not only are the tests limited to a small number of subscribers, but just two games are being made available for now, and only on TV with the smartphone-based virtual controller: The Netflix-owned Night School Studio's Oxenfree, which first debuted back in 2016 as a 2.5D graphic adventure, and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, which the blog post describes as a "gem-mining arcade game" that probably isn't going to push the new cloud-streaming game service to its limits.
iOS users will need to download the standalone ‘Netflix Game Controller’ app to use the service on a TV, while the virtual controller is built right into the version of the Netflix app currently available for Android devices. When later made available through desktop browsers, both games, as well as future titles, can instead be played using a mouse and keyboard.
Verdu also revealed that initially, "Games on TV will operate on select devices from our initial partners." Those include, "Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart ONN," with additional devices being "added on an ongoing basis." So it doesn't seem like Netflix's gaming streaming platform will be limited to the most capable or expensive hardware on the market, given the inclusion of Walmart's low-cost, low-performance ONN devices.
