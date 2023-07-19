Netflix Kills Its $10 Ad-Free Plan in the US and UK

After password sharing crackdowns and price hikes from the competition, Netflix is removing its most affordable ad-free plan in the US and UK. The news was first spotted by British streaming news website Cord Busters, and marks an increase in entry level ad-free streaming on Netflix from $10 to $15.49, as streaming services struggle with profitability.

Netflix’s basic plan allowed viewers the ability to stream or download content in 720p to one device at a time. While most modern televisions have moved on to resolutions of 1080p or beyond, the plan was enough for a single viewer to at least access Netflix’s original streaming programs.

Subscribers who are currently on the basic plan can remain on it for now, so long as they don’t cancel or change plans, but new subscribers in the US or UK will now have to choose between an ad-supported plan that costs $6.99, an ad-free plan that costs $15.49, and a premium ad-free plan that costs $19.99.

The basic plan has been in Netflix’s crosshairs ever since it was removed in Canada three weeks ago. The streaming company also began hiding it behind a “see all plans” button during sign-up for new users in the US and UK.

The removal of the basic plan follows price increases for Max (formerly HBO Max), Peacock, and Disney+. It’s the latest in a summer of streaming shakeups that has seen platforms adding ads, raising fees, and removing shows in an effort to increase profits.