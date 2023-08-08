Netflix’s New iOS Virtual Controller App Is More Evidence That Its Games Are Coming to Your TV

Although Netflix has been offering mobile games to its subscribers since 2021, most users don’t actually take advantage of them. Rumors have been circulating for a few months that Netflix plans to put a brighter spotlight on its gaming pursuits by making some of its titles playable on TVs, but today brings the most convincing evidence yet that Netflix’s games could finally be accessible alongside its streaming content. Today, the company released a new app that turns iPhones and iPads into virtual wireless controllers.

In late March, Steve Moser, an app developer, shared a discovery with Bloomberg about alleged Netflix code that would prompt users to use their smartphones as a virtual controller for a game played directly on a TV. Netflix already offers a well-reviewed collection of games including Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, and even a chess game based on its popular streaming series, The Queen’s Gambit. But those games are only playable on mobile devices like smartphones and tablets, and despite mobile gaming being an ever-growing business, a year ago data revealed that less than one percent of Netflx’s over 200 million subscribers were playing these included games. Putting them on a TV, right alongside streamed movies and shows, might help alleviate the issue.

Late last year at TechCrunch Disrupt, Netflix’s VP of Gaming, Mike Verdu, revealed the streaming service was opening a fifth gaming studio based in Southern California, and that it was “seriously exploring a cloud gaming offering” that would potentially turn smart TVs into virtual consoles. Earlier this year, Leanne Loombe, Netflix’s VP of External Games, also confirmed that development of the company’s cloud gaming platform was definitely “underway,“ and that the company wanted “Netflix games to be playable on every Netflix device that you have,” according to The Verge.

Cloud gaming is the easiest way for Netflix to make its games truly platform agnostic (the processing and graphics capabilities of most mobile devices far outperform what smart TVs are capable of) but trying to play intense action or beat’em up titles like TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge using a TV remote is an act of futility. Netflix’s solution, as discovered by TechCrunch, is a new mobile app, Netflix Game Controller, released on Apple’s App Store today. The app turns iPhones and iPads into wireless controllers through virtual on-screen buttons and joysticks. A featureless touchscreen is far from the best way to play games on your TV, but it’s a solution that ensures Netflix’s TV-compatible titles can be enjoyed on almost any hardware, including streaming dongles that may not offer Bluetooth connectivity to physical gamepads.

The Netflix Game Controller app doesn’t do much of anything right now aside from prompting users to select a game on their TV. The average user can’t move past this step, as the app also states that, “Netflix Games on TV are in beta,” indicating the service is currently only accessible to testers.



The app’s description in Apple’s App Store also contains very few details about the service, but seems to confirm that Netflix games on TV are definitely en route. “Coming soon to Netflix. Play games on your TV with the Netflix Game Controller. This Game Controller app pairs with your TV and allows you to play games on Netflix using your phone or mobile device.”

Netflix did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.