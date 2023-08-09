Nerf’s Stryfe X Blaster Fires Half-Length Foam Darts at Over 100MPH

As Kleenex is to tissues, Nerf remains the most recognizable brand name when it comes to toy dart blasters, even as enthusiasts move on to alternatives from smaller competitors that offer more performance and firing power. The new Nerf Stryfe X Blaster could change that, thanks to serious performance upgrades that include the brand's first half-length darts, which fly faster and farther than traditional darts.
In 2015, Hasbro introduced the Nerf Rival line: its previous attempt to up the performance ante of its toy blasters in order to make them more appealing to teenagers, or those who had been lured away from the brand by paintball. The Rival blasters fired small foam balls instead of foam darts. The balls could hit speeds of up to 70 MPH, necessitating the inclusion of safety glasses. The Rival line was a step in the right direction, but the foam blaster fan base was already gravitating towards half-length darts that offered better accuracy and much improved performance than even the foam balls.
Six years later, Hasbro attempted to keep up with half-length darts by replacing the Rival lineup with the Hyper line, which made the balls even smaller and swapped them to thermoplastic elastomer rubber. They were not exactly a runaway hit, which is probably why Hasbro has finally capitulated and skipped yet another proprietary foam ammo format. Now, the company is finally embracing half-length foam darts with its new Nerf Stryfe X Blaster.
Based on the design of the Nerf Stryfe released several years ago, the Stryfe X features a few cosmetic improvements including a larger grip and compatibility with a new 15-shot, half-length dart magazine. Inside the new Stryfe X, however, is where dart blaster fans will find all the major upgrades, plus a lot more. Two electric motor flywheels, powered by an 11.1-volt, 1,000mAh LiPo battery, spin up to over 30,000RPM and will propel each dart to speeds of up to 150 feet-per-second, or over 100MPH.
That's probably why, in addition to 30 half-length Accustrike foam darts, Hasbro also includes a pair of safety goggles with the Stryfe X. It's currently available for pre-order through Amazon for $120 with an expected release date of October 15. It's definitely being positioned as a premium dart blaster, and is being recommended for use by kids aged 14 and up. But for $120, could Hasbro have not included a charger? The new Stryfe X Blaster only comes with a USB-C charging cable, so you'll have to provide the wall wart yourself.
