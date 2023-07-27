Nearly Half Of China’s Population Are Gamers, Government-Backed Report Says

Nearly half of China’s population actively play video games, according to a government-sponsored games industry association. The analysis shows a steady recovery after the country’s drastic change in attitude towards gaming recent years.



Analysis from the China Game Industry Group Committee, obtained by Reuters, found that there are 668 million gamers in China as of June 2023. The CGIGC also reported sales revenue of China’s gaming market reached the equivalent of about $20.23 billion in the first half of 2023.

China is one of largest gaming markets in the world, raking in nearly $21 billion during the first half of 2021. But since then, the industry suffered a countrywide crackdown on video game addiction among young people — President Xi Jinping believes that the hobby could be a bad influence on younger audiences.



For the eight months between August 2021 and April 2022, the Chinese government stopped approving new games for public release. The country’s National Press and Publication Administration, the agency responsible for licensing video games, also ordered online game companies to limit the amount of game time alloted to minors under 18 to just three hours over the weekend.



The crackdown led to a dip in gaming revenue in 2022, according to the South China Morning Post. But the slump may be over.



"Against the backdrop of a sluggish global gaming market, China's gaming industry is gradually emerging from a trough and showing an upward trend," Zhang Yijun, a director at the CGIGC said Thursday, according to Reuters.



The Republic declared to the Chinese public last November that it had solved video game addiction among its young people. Still, Chinese game publishers have continued to propose self-regulation guidelines that include ways to prevent kids from over-indulging in the hobby.



Meanwhile, Chinese video game companies like Tencent are gaining ground in the international market. In the last three years, Tencent Games has acquired studios around the world, including Back 4 Blood developer Turtle Rock Studios, League of Legends creator Riot Games, and most recently, Techland, the company responsible for games like Dead Island and Dying Light.