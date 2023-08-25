National Zoo’s Giant Pandas Set to Return to China By December

Giant panda enthusiasts take note: time is running out to see these iconic creatures in the United States.
Visitors to the Smithsonian National Zoo have until the end of 2023 to see the black and white stars of the institution.
The zoo currently houses three giant pandas: Mei Xiang and Tian Tian arrived in 2000, and had a male cub in 2020, named Xiao Qi Ji.
All three will be shipped back to China together by December 7, when the zoo and China’s agreement to let zoo researchers study the pandas in the US expires.
China started sending pandas to the National Zoo in 1972, partly in an effort to establish breeding programs for conservation. Other American zoos received pandas on loan, though these agreements are expiring, too.
Once the National Zoo’s pandas leave, only four bears — two adults and two cubs — will remain in the US, all at the Atlanta Zoo. Those pandas are slated to return to China by the end of 2024.
Fewer than 2,000 pandas remain in the wild, and they are currently listed as vulnerable by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.
