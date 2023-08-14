NASA Taps SpaceX Competitor Rocket Lab To Launch Climate Mission - The Messenger
NASA Taps SpaceX Competitor Rocket Lab To Launch Climate Mission

The New Zealand-born startup will launch a pair of NASA satellites in 2024 as part of the deal

Abubakar Idris
The Artemis I JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

NASA has selected Rocket Lab as the launch partner for the space agency’s upcoming climate change research mission.

The New Zealand-born startup will deploy two reusable rockets into lower orbit designed to improve our understanding of how heat is lost to space as part of NASA’s PREFIRE (Polar Radiant Energy in the Far-InfraRed Experiment) mission.

Rocket Lab has solidified its position as a leader in deploying smaller payloads into orbit at a low cost and simpler timeline — a cheaper alternative to SpaceX whose Falcon 9 rocket ships heavier packages in one blast.

With the Electron — a 2-stage liquid oxygen kerosene rocket — the company can charge less than $8 million to blast stuff into space.

PREFIRE is slated for a 2024 launch on an Electron rocket that will propel two small satellites into space, marking Rocket Lab’s seventh and eighth missions for NASA since 2018.

“Analysis of PREFIRE measurements will inform climate and ice models, providing better projections of how a warming world will affect sea ice loss, ice sheet melt, and sea level rise,” NASA explained in a press statement.

“Improving climate models can ultimately help to provide more accurate projections on the impacts of storm severity and frequency, as well as coastal erosion and flooding.”

Rocket Lab, which posted $62.1 million in revenue last quarter, was selected for the mission by the Venture-class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare (VADR) program, a $300 million, five-year contracting vehicle for placing NASA’s equipment on commercial launchers.

Rocket Lab’s selection shows the company’s intricate ties with the US government and allied nations. Earlier this month, the private space company announced a partnership with a confidential client. The contract was secured by Rocket Lab’s national security subsidiary, a unit created to serve the US defense and intelligence community and allied countries.

As the company closes ranks with sensitive government agencies and private companies, investors have high expectations and the company forecasts revenue will continue to grow over the next few quarters.

