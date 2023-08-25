NASA, SpaceX Delay Astronaut Launch Citing Life Support System Tests

The planned launch of NASA's Crew-7 mission with SpaceX to the ISS was postponed hours before it was originally targeted to launch on Friday at 3:50 am Eastern.

The last-minute delay came even after NASA had given the Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon craft a "go" for the mission on Thursday.

The lift off has been rescheduled to Saturday, August 26 at 3:27 a.m. Eastern.

"After performing an extra data review, teams decided to take additional time to reconfirm required factors of safety and operational margin on one of the Dragon spacecraft’s environmental control and life support system (ECLSS) components," NASA said in a statement.

This system controls vital necessities for the astronauts onboard, like the air flow and temperature and humidity. Four new ISS members, one each from the United States, European Space Agency, Russia’s Roscosmos and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency are to fly on the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

“The Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft remain healthy as teams complete and discuss the final results of this additional analysis," NASA added in the statement.

"Safety continues to be the team’s top priority."

As of Friday morning, the United States Space Force’s Weather Squadron gave a 95% chance of favorable weather for the launch.