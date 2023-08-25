NASA, SpaceX Delay Astronaut Launch Citing Life Support System Tests

The planned launch of NASA's Crew-7 mission with SpaceX to the ISS was postponed hours before it was originally targeted to launch on Friday at 3:50 am Eastern.
The last-minute delay came even after NASA had given the Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon craft a "go" for the mission on Thursday.
The lift off has been rescheduled to Saturday, August 26 at 3:27 a.m. Eastern.
"After performing an extra data review, teams decided to take additional time to reconfirm required factors of safety and operational margin on one of the Dragon spacecraft’s environmental control and life support system (ECLSS) components," NASA said in a statement.
This system controls vital necessities for the astronauts onboard, like the air flow and temperature and humidity. Four new ISS members, one each from the United States, European Space Agency, Russia’s Roscosmos and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency are to fly on the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.
“The Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft remain healthy as teams complete and discuss the final results of this additional analysis," NASA added in the statement.
"Safety continues to be the team’s top priority."
- SpaceX Launch Sends Astronauts From 4 Countries to Space Station
- Boeing Keeps Its Starliner Launch On Pause as SpaceX Readies for 7th Crewed Flight
- SpaceX Shuttle Successfully Docks at ISS Day After Launch
- NASA, SpaceX Prepare for Latest Crewed Mission to International Space Station
- NASA Taps SpaceX Competitor Rocket Lab To Launch Climate Mission
- Boeing Aims to Have Starliner Ready for Manned NASA Launch in March
As of Friday morning, the United States Space Force’s Weather Squadron gave a 95% chance of favorable weather for the launch.
- OpenAI Unveils Business-Friendly ChatGPT: The ‘Ultimate Productivity Enhancer’Tech
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield LaunchTech
- DoorDash Bets AI Can Make Telephone Orders Easy as PieTech
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- The Next iPad Pro Could Be More Like a MacBook Than EverTech
- Microsoft Exec: Fate of Activision Blizzard Deal Is ‘Up To the Regulators’Tech
- Tech Billionaires Buy 55,000 Acres To Build New City Near San FranciscoTech
- Japan Delays Launch for Ground-Breaking Moon Lander and Black Hole MissionTech
- Two Degrees of Warming Puts Half of Europe’s $32 Billion Ski Industry at RiskTech
- This Popular Game Boy Clone Now Glows in the DarkTech
- Elon Musk Booed in Public Again, Told to ‘Bring Back Twitter’Tech
- Foxconn Chief Terry Gou Announces Bid for Taiwan PresidencyTech