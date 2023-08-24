The astronauts aboard the International Space Station are getting a couple of special deliveries this week: A cargo vessel scheduled for arrival at the Station Thursday and some fresh crew members arriving on Saturday.

Three tons of food, fuel and other supplies are winging their way to the ISS having launched from Russia on August 22. The vessel will dock with the ISS at 11:50 p.m. Eastern Time and will stay there for six months where it will serve as storage space.

The new supplies are the appetizer to the main course: Mere hours after the resupply mission docks, four astronauts will launch aboard a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket to the ISS.

Dubbed Crew-7, the team includes a Russian cosmonaut as well as astronauts from NASA, the ​​Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and the European Space Agency.

The mission is scheduled to launch from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket no earlier than Friday at 3:50 a.m. Eastern. The Crew Dragon vessel aboard will dock with the ISS at around 2 a.m. Eastern on Saturday.

On Thursday, SpaceX tweeted that the weather is 90% favorable for launch — the previous launch date was scrapped due to Hurricane Hilary.

One of the new crew members, Andreas Mogensen of Denmark, is bringing his own treats for his new colleagues: Mogensen collaborated with chef Thorsten Schmidt to develop artisanal chocolate bars designed to meet the particular needs of people living in space.

NASA will stream the launch and the cargo mission live on its website. The cargo mission will stream at 11 p.m. Eastern, while the Crew-7 mission will start streaming at 11:45 p.m. Eastern.

