NASA Set To Explore Asteroid Laden with Metal Worth Quintillions of Dollars - The Messenger
NASA Set To Explore Asteroid Laden with Metal Worth Quintillions of Dollars

The asteroid Psyche is 140 miles across and appears to be made up of nickel and iron

Published |Updated
Adam Kovac
NASA’s Psyche spacecraft is shown in a clean room on June 26 at the Astrotech Space Operations facility near the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in FloridaNASA/Frank Michaux

NASA is just three months away from launching a mission to an asteroid that is so loaded with metals it is estimated by at least one analysis to be worth $10 quintillion dollars. 

For context, there are 18 zeros in one quintillion and it is the number you get when you multiply a billion by a billion. 

With a diameter of 140 miles, Psyche is about one-sixteenth the diameter of the Moon. What makes it special is its geological composition: A 2020 study using the Hubble Space Telescope found that it was likely composed largely of iron and nickel — hence the price tag.

Space mining might sound like science fiction but some people are betting big on it becoming a feasible industry: NASA has begun working on research they hope could lead to mining minerals on the Moon, while in January 2022, Jeff Bezos' company Blue Origin acquired a startup specializing in robot space mining.

The NASA mission, also called Psyche, is undergoing its final prep for launch from Cape Canaveral Florida, NASA said in a statement earlier this week. The space agency is not going there for riches, however: It wants to learn how planetary cores and planets are formed.  

“The team and I are now counting down the days to launch,” said Psyche project manager Henry Stone in the statement.

“Our focus has shifted to safely completing the final mechanical closeout of the spacecraft and preparing the team for operations. The team is conducting numerous training activities to ensure that we are prepared and ready. It’s a very busy time, but everyone is very excited and looking forward to the launch.”

The spacecraft is scheduled to lift off aboard a SpaceX rocket on October 5. It will make a 2.5 billion-mile journey that will take it six years to complete in order to start taking a close look at the asteroid, also named Psyche. The asteroid was discovered in 1852 by Italian astronomer Annibale de Gasparis, who named it after the Greek goddess of the soul.

The mission was supposed to launch in 2022 but was delayed due to the late delivery of software and testing equipment. 

With testing of the craft’s instruments complete, NASA engineers will spend the next few months removing cables, reinstalling exterior panels, installing thermal blanketing and installing and testing out the craft’s solar arrays. 

“We are moving forward and we’re confident that when we’re on the pad, we’ll be ready to hit the button,” said Luis Dominguez, the systems and electrical lead for assembly, test, and launch operations. “For all of us, we’ll be excited to launch this bird.”

