NASA Scientist Predicts July 2023 Will Be Earth’s Hottest Month in Thousands of Years

More than 116 million Americans were under a heat advisory of some kind on Friday, from Northern California all the way to the southern tip of Florida. The extreme heat, juiced by climate change and the weather pattern known as El Niño, will likely make July the warmest month on record.
Gavin Schmidt, the director of NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies, told reporters on Thursday that July will likely be the planet's hottest month in hundreds or even thousands of years. NOAA's projections suggest little relief is in sight for the U.S.: above-average temperatures are expected for the next three months across the entire country with the exception of the northern plains states.
Scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said on Thursday that the latter part of July will stay very warm across much of the southern U.S., with high temperatures extending further north as well. More than 100 million Americans have been under a heat advisory each day since July 11.
"El Paso is at 34 consecutive days over 100 degrees and counting," said John Nielsen-Gammon, director of NOAA's Southern Regional Climate Center. Phoenix broke a record of consecutive 110-degree or above days that had stood for five decades.
Records have also fallen in China, Japan, and elsewhere around the world, offering a preview of what the changing climate has in store as countries struggle to quickly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. As is the case with almost every year now as the climate warms, NOAA projects 2023 has a 99 percent chance of being one of the 10 warmest on record; there is a 97 percent chance it will rank in the top five, and July's extreme heat is juicing the odds of it setting the all-time record.
