NASA Reveals What the ‘?’ in Viral Webb Telescope Image Really Shows

There are questions that have haunted mankind since the first of us looked up at the stars and wondered what, as the song goes, they are.



But unlike our ancestors, we have the capacity to figure out at least some of the answer to what these twinkling stars — and all the other strange objects of the universe — are. And that includes deciphering a pair of objects that together look like a question mark floating in the most distant corners of the cosmos ever observed.

In the background of a majestic James Webb Space Telescope image taken July 26 of two young stars in the midst of a cloud of gas and dust, the collective eyes of the internet could not help but notice a tiny splotch shaped like a ?

The JWST image in question. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STSCI)

Christine Pulliam, a spokesperson for the James Webb Space Telescope team, assured The Messenger that there is a perfectly rational answer to the questions swirling like so much cosmic dust around this question mark.

“The question-mark-shaped-object is probably a pair of distant galaxies in the background which are merging together,” Pulliam said. This assessment jibes with answers from astronomers who opined on the object in recent interviews with CNN.

NASA says the shape is the result of two galaxies merging but maybe there are some really puzzled aliens out there? NASA, ESA, CSA. Image Processing: Joseph DePasquale (STScI)

Because the pair of galaxies are so far away, Pulliam said it’s difficult to come to conclusions about what’s going on inside of them, but similar interactions have occurred in galaxies far closer to Earth that offer clues.

“As they approach and interact, the shape of each galaxy can be distorted, including by ripping out long streamers of stars and gas. For many galaxies, this happens multiple times as they grow, and our own Milky Way is no different."

"In fact, we’re going to merge with our nearest large neighbor, the Andromeda galaxy, in another 4 billion years or so," Pulliam added.