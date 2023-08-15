NASA Reveals What the ‘?’ in Viral Webb Telescope Image Really Shows
The question mark may be the uncanny result of a galactic crash caught on camera
There are questions that have haunted mankind since the first of us looked up at the stars and wondered what, as the song goes, they are.
But unlike our ancestors, we have the capacity to figure out at least some of the answer to what these twinkling stars — and all the other strange objects of the universe — are. And that includes deciphering a pair of objects that together look like a question mark floating in the most distant corners of the cosmos ever observed.
In the background of a majestic James Webb Space Telescope image taken July 26 of two young stars in the midst of a cloud of gas and dust, the collective eyes of the internet could not help but notice a tiny splotch shaped like a ?
Christine Pulliam, a spokesperson for the James Webb Space Telescope team, assured The Messenger that there is a perfectly rational answer to the questions swirling like so much cosmic dust around this question mark.
“The question-mark-shaped-object is probably a pair of distant galaxies in the background which are merging together,” Pulliam said. This assessment jibes with answers from astronomers who opined on the object in recent interviews with CNN.
Because the pair of galaxies are so far away, Pulliam said it’s difficult to come to conclusions about what’s going on inside of them, but similar interactions have occurred in galaxies far closer to Earth that offer clues.
- NASA Unveils Stunning New James Webb Space Telescope Images of Glowing Saturn
- Out-of-this-world in photos: Groundbreaking Webb telescope images reveal moments from the birth of the universe
- We annotated the stunning image from the Webb space telescope that reveals ancient, never-before-seen galaxies
- The James Webb Space Telescope took us closer to the Big Bang than ever before in 2022
- Why NASA’s James Webb telescope and its galactic discoveries may owe something to spy satellites
- A Star Is Born: Groundbreaking Space Telescope Reveals Unprecedented View of Star Birth
“As they approach and interact, the shape of each galaxy can be distorted, including by ripping out long streamers of stars and gas. For many galaxies, this happens multiple times as they grow, and our own Milky Way is no different."
"In fact, we’re going to merge with our nearest large neighbor, the Andromeda galaxy, in another 4 billion years or so," Pulliam added.
