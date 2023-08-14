NASA Predicts 2023 Likely Hottest Year on Record — 2024 Could Be Worse
The full effects of this year's El Niño won't be felt until 2024 — spelling potentially grave heat waves for the coming year
NASA scientists confirmed that July 2023 was the hottest month recorded, with 2023 on track to be one of the hottest years ever.
But they also warned 2024 will likely be even warmer.
During a press briefing on Monday, NASA released data showing July 2023 was 0.43 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the previous high-temperature record set in 2019.
According to a press release, the month was 2.1 degrees hotter than the average July observed in the years between 1951 and 1980.
Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, told reporters that human-generated emissions combined with the El Nino weather pattern generated the record temperatures.
But Schmidt warned that the full effect of this year's El Niño won’t be felt until 2024.
- NASA Scientist Predicts July 2023 Will Be Earth’s Hottest Month in Thousands of Years
- Climate Experts Reveal 2023 Is Likely Hottest Year On Record — and this Summer Will Get Worse
- NASA unveils new spacesuit design, updating decades-old tech for upcoming moon missions
- NASA Shines a Light on UFOs, but Little is Revealed
- July On Track To Be Earth’s Hottest Month Ever Recorded
- NASA Sends Recorded Message from Ringo Starr Into the Universe for His 83rd Birthday
“We're anticipating that not only is 2023 going to be exceptionally warm and possibly the record warm year, but we anticipate that 2024 will be warmer still,” he said.
Schmidt said that these effects are largely the result of human activity.
“What we found is that the long term trends that we've been seeing since the 19th century, particularly since the 1970s, they are all due to anthropogenic effects,” Schmidt said.
“The impacts of internal variability, the impacts of El Niño, the impacts of volcanoes, all of these things are very, very small compared to the anthropogenic component.”
Sarah Kapnick, chief scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said there is a 99% chance 2023 will be among the five warmest years ever recorded, with a 50% probability it will be the warmest.
“A year like this gives us a glimpse at how rising temperatures and heavier rains can impact our society and stress critical infrastructure over the next decade,” she said.
“It's important to remember that these years will be cool by comparison by the middle of the century if we continue to warm our planet as greenhouse gas emissions continue," Kapnick added.
NASA administrator Bill Nelson said the effects of climate change have been especially noticeable in 2023.
“Just look around you and you’ll see,” Nelson said.
“We have record flooding in Vermont, record heat in Phoenix and Miami. We have major parts of the country blanketed by wildfire smoke. And of course, what we’re watching in real time, the disaster in Hawaii.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- NASA Reveals What the ‘?’ in Viral Webb Telescope Image Really ShowsTech
- LG’s Making Its Appliances Way More Accessible to Those With DisabilitiesTech
- Social Media Study Reveals Just 52 Doctors Spread COVID-19 Misinformation to Millions in USTech
- AI-Generated Stickers Roll Out for WhatsApp Android Beta TestersTech
- After One Year, Biden’s Landmark Climate Legislation Has Delivered, Though Uncertainties RemainTech
- LG Is Bringing Its 27-Inch Briefcase TV to the US for $1,000Tech
- YouTube Vows Crack Down on Videos Peddling Fake Cancer Cures, Medical MisinformationTech
- Feds Eye New Cuts to Water Use From Dwindling Colorado River: ReportTech
- Scientists Want You to Kill These BugsTech
- NASA Taps SpaceX Competitor Rocket Lab To Launch Climate MissionTech
- YouTube Popup Prevents Some Viewers From Using Ad BlockersTech
- Astronomers Reveal True Age of Ancient GalaxiesTech