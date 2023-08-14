NASA Predicts 2023 Likely Hottest Year on Record — 2024 Could Be Worse

NASA scientists confirmed that July 2023 was the hottest month recorded, with 2023 on track to be one of the hottest years ever.



But they also warned 2024 will likely be even warmer.

During a press briefing on Monday, NASA released data showing July 2023 was 0.43 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the previous high-temperature record set in 2019.



According to a press release, the month was 2.1 degrees hotter than the average July observed in the years between 1951 and 1980.

Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, told reporters that human-generated emissions combined with the El Nino weather pattern generated the record temperatures.

But Schmidt warned that the full effect of this year's El Niño won’t be felt until 2024.

“We're anticipating that not only is 2023 going to be exceptionally warm and possibly the record warm year, but we anticipate that 2024 will be warmer still,” he said.

Cue Ball (L) and Roni (2nd L), who are both homeless, make their way toward a market amid the city's worst heat wave on record on July 24, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Schmidt said that these effects are largely the result of human activity.

“What we found is that the long term trends that we've been seeing since the 19th century, particularly since the 1970s, they are all due to anthropogenic effects,” Schmidt said.

“The impacts of internal variability, the impacts of El Niño, the impacts of volcanoes, all of these things are very, very small compared to the anthropogenic component.”

Sarah Kapnick, chief scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said there is a 99% chance 2023 will be among the five warmest years ever recorded, with a 50% probability it will be the warmest.

“A year like this gives us a glimpse at how rising temperatures and heavier rains can impact our society and stress critical infrastructure over the next decade,” she said.

“It's important to remember that these years will be cool by comparison by the middle of the century if we continue to warm our planet as greenhouse gas emissions continue," Kapnick added.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson said the effects of climate change have been especially noticeable in 2023.

“Just look around you and you’ll see,” Nelson said.

“We have record flooding in Vermont, record heat in Phoenix and Miami. We have major parts of the country blanketed by wildfire smoke. And of course, what we’re watching in real time, the disaster in Hawaii.”