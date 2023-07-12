NASA Mars Rover Discovers Organic Matter in Ancient Riverbed

The NASA Mars rover Perseverance has discovered fresh evidence that Mars could once have supported life, according to a new report in the journal Nature.

Perseverance was launched in 2020 and landed on Mars on February 18, 2021. It has spent the ensuing 851 Martian days (called Sols) slowly trundling around the Jezero Crater, which scientists believe was once filled with water. Among its toolkit is an instrument called the Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman and Luminescence for Organics and Chemicals (SHERLOC) which analyzes rock samples to see if they contain organic compounds or not.

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie over a rock nicknamed “Rochette,” on September 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol of the mission. NASA

Organic compounds are generally defined as having bonds between two or more carbon atoms or between a carbon and hydrogen atom. Examples include some of the building blocks of life, like amino acids. Although necessary for life, the presence of organic compounds is not necessarily proof that life exists or existed in the past.

The researchers report in the new paper that signals detected by SHERLOC were “consistent with various classes of organic molecules.”

The scientists acknowledged that while they couldn’t absolutely rule out that the samples were inorganic, the evidence suggests “a diversity of organic molecules on Mars’s surface.”

Organic compounds had previously been found in meteorites that originated on Mars. Data from another Mars rover, Curiosity, also found evidence pointing to their presence on the planet. But the Perseverance readings would be the first time that organic compounds have been directly observed on Mars. They offer a greater understanding of how life could survive beneath the surface of Mars.

The plan now is for Perseverance to pick up more Mars rock samples as it continues its trek, while sending back still more photos and other data. It is hoped that the rover will send Mars samples back to Earth in 2033.