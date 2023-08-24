NASA Maps Reveal Toxic Emissions Over Major US Cities

NASA’s new space-based air pollution monitoring system has sent back its first maps, showing car traffic brings down air quality in several major cities.
The six maps were made from data from the Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO), which launched in April. In scans taken over a six-hour period on August 2, high concentrations of nitrogen dioxide, a toxic pollutant tied to car and smokestack emissions, can be seen hovering over New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Washington, D.C.
The gas was detected by analyzing sunlight that was reflected and scattered off the Earth’s surface, atmosphere and clouds.
“We are excited to see the initial data from the TEMPO instrument and that the performance is as good as we could have imagined now that it is operating in space,” said TEMPO project manager Kevin Daugherty in a press release. “We look forward to completing commissioning of the instrument and then starting science research.”
While the location of air pollution shown in the maps isn’t surprising, the data is only the tip of the iceberg for TEMPO, the first space-based instrument designed to continuously monitor air quality over North America. TEMPO principal investigator Kelly Chance said there are currently 50 scientific studies under way that will make use of data generated by the program. The program will truly get underway in October when the instrument will begin transmitting hourly daytime scans.
"This summer, millions of Americans felt firsthand the effect of smoke from forest fires on our health,” said NASA administrator Bill Nelson in a press release, adding that the data from TEMPO will be used to “monitor and improve the quality of the air we breathe, benefitting life here on Earth.”
