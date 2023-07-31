NASA Loses Contact With Voyager 2, Now 12 Billion Miles from Earth

NASA has lost contact with one of humanity’s most far flung envoys to outer space, Voyager 2. A series of planned commands to the craft have left Voyager 2’s antenna pointed away from Earth — meaning it can neither send nor receive transmissions with ground control until it reorients itself.

At first glance, it seems like a perilous condition to leave the near-50-year-old spacecraft, which is some 12 billion miles from Earth and beyond the edge of our Solar System in interstellar space.

But this is what NASA wanted: According to NASA, the commands, which were planned, were sent on July 21 and pointed Voyager 2's antenna two degrees away from the Earth.

The spacecraft is designed to reorient itself to point its antenna Earth-ward several times a year. The next reset is scheduled for October 15, at which point NASA hopes contact will resume.

Voyager 2's sister ship, Voyager 1, is even farther from Earth, as some 15 billion miles away. They are the farthest traveling artificial objects in space we know of.

This artist's concept shows NASA's Voyager spacecraft against a backdrop of stars. NASA/JPL-Caltech

Voyager 2 gathered critical information about our Solar System, including groundbreaking observations of the gas giant Jupiter and ringed planet Saturn. In 2018, it left the Solar System, becoming the second manmade object, after Voyager 1, to enter interstellar space — the space where the Sun’s gravitational pull ends.



Aside from collecting data from beyond our Solar System, the two Voyagers have another mission, one relevant to recent congressional testimony linking unidentified aerial phenomena and extraterrestrial life.



Both ships carry a gold-plated record filled with data that the scientists who designed the crafts thought an intelligent alien life might use to one day locate Earth — the records include a greeting from astronomer Carl Sagan and Chuck Berry’s rock-and-roll classic, 'Johnny B. Goode.'