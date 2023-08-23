20 Years After Concorde, NASA Pushes Forward a New Hypersonic Plane

If you’ve ever dreamed of breakfast in New York, lunch in Paris and a pre-dinner cocktail in Melbourne, NASA is hoping to make that a reality.

The space agency is currently working on the X-59 QuessT (Quiet SuperSonic Technology), a radically fast airplane that they hope will become a basis for hypersonic commercial and cargo air travel.

The plane is designed to travel at 1.4 times the speed of sound but the technology is still largely untested.

As of July 5, the plane had moved from its construction site to the flight line at Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works advanced aircraft design facility in Palmdale, California.

NASA says that supersonic flight over land is prohibited by many countries, but there are 50 passenger routes connecting cities across the Atlantic and Pacific oceans that would have sufficient demand to support travel at speeds twice or more that of the speed of sound.

Commercial airlines typically fly at 600 miles per hour, or 80% of the speed of sound.

The only commercial airliner to ever go faster was the Concorde, which could fly at over 1,350 miles per hour. That airplane was retired in 2003 due to high costs and excess noise.

The noise is something NASA is working to abate: Their engineers’ mission is to soften the sonic boom that comes from breaking the sound barrier to “a gentle thump.”

The agency hopes data collected from X-59 flights could result in changing the overland flight speed rules.

The first X-59 test flights are scheduled for 2024. In 2025, the craft is scheduled to be flown over several American cities to gauge public reaction to the noise. That data will be compiled into a final report on the feasibility of overland supersonic flight that will be presented to regulators in 2027.