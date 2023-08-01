NASA Hears Voyager 2 ‘Heartbeat’ 12.3 Billion Miles Away After Losing Contact

A day after NASA revealed that communication with Voyager 2 had been lost, the space agency told The Messenger that a signal has been detected and the spacecraft is still in working order.

Voyager 2 was launched in 1977 on a mission to explore the Solar System. After its mission ended, it kept going: In 2018, the craft left the Solar System and entered interstellar space. Alongside Voyager 1, they are the furthest traveling artificial objects in space.

The communications mishap on Monday happened after an outdated command made Voyager 2 maneuver so that its antenna pointed the wrong way, said Calla Cofield, a representative of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab. Specifically, the antenna was pointing two degrees away from Earth.

“That tiny amount of off-pointing just makes it that the signal it’s sending out is not reaching Earth, or if it is, it’s too faint for us to hear,” Cofield said.

“Similarly, if we try to send it a command, its antenna is not pointed where it’s going to receive that command at full volume.”

To reestablish communication, Cofield said the Voyager team used NASA’s Deep Space Network array of giant radio antennas to scan the sky for any sign of the craft. To their surprise and relief, they were able to pick up Voyager 2’s carrier signal.



Cofield compared the signal to a school bus and its data to passengers — NASA can’t see or communicate with the passengers, it is able to see the bus.

“We can’t actually get the data out of it, but it’s like seeing Voyager 2’s heartbeat. We know it’s alive and doing well," she said.

It’s anticipated that full communication will be restored on October 15, when the vessel is programmed to reorient itself toward the Earth.

“The only risk is just if anything happened in between now and then, we wouldn't be able to send a command to help it,” said Cofield.



“But otherwise, you know, it's just sort of a bummer.”

Cofield said there will be another effort to use the DSN to talk to Voyager but given Voyager 2’s relatively small antenna, it’s unlikely that the signal will reach it.

The Voyagers are the first human-made objects to reach interstellar space. Currently, it’s expected that one of each ship’s five scientific instruments will shut down in 2026 but that the other four will continue operating into their fiftieth year. Data from the Voyagers have revealed the important role the Sun plays in the Solar System, including protecting Earth from hazards like cosmic radiation.

“This is data that you can't get remotely because it is so sparse out there,” Cofield said.

"It would be a very long time before we would get more spacecraft out there with this many instruments. So this is just a dataset that we absolutely wouldn't be able to get from any other spacecraft," she added.