NASA Contractor Ball Aerospace Bought for $5.6B By BAE Systems

The world’s leading maker of soda cans is selling off its aerospace division for $5.6 billion.

On Thursday, Ball Corporation, which makes “circular aluminum packaging for global beverage and household brands,” announced the transaction with British arms and aerospace manufacturer BAE Systems.

Ball Aerospace has a long history in designing space-bound vehicles, having produced satellites and instruments for NASA, including the mirror system used by the James Webb Space Telescope.

BAE Systems’ aerospace department designs “solutions for civil and commercial space agencies for use on Earth, near space and deep space,” according to its website.

Among their products are radiation-resistant components for satellites, electro-optical and infrared sensors for military use and protection for space payloads.

Ball Corp. CEO Daniel Fisher touted the “cultural fit” of Ball Aerospace and BAE Systems in a press release, saying the deal will create a “multi-dimensional platform for vital national defense, intelligence, and science hardware, software, and space-based assets.”