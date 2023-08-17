NASA Contractor Ball Aerospace Bought for $5.6B By BAE Systems - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

NASA Contractor Ball Aerospace Bought for $5.6B By BAE Systems

Both companies have long histories in making satellite components and other space-science products

Published |Updated
Adam Kovac
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A model of a BAE Systems and ICEYE Azalea Cluster, visual, radar and radio frequency (RF) data satellite is displayed during the Space-Comm Expo 2023 at Farnborough International on June 07, 2023 in Farnborough, England. John Keeble/Getty Images

The world’s leading maker of soda cans is selling off its aerospace division for $5.6 billion. 

On Thursday, Ball Corporation, which makes “circular aluminum packaging for global beverage and household brands,” announced the transaction with British arms and aerospace manufacturer BAE Systems. 

Ball Aerospace has a long history in designing space-bound vehicles, having produced satellites and instruments for NASA, including the mirror system used by the James Webb Space Telescope.

BAE Systems’ aerospace department designs “solutions for civil and commercial space agencies for use on Earth, near space and deep space,” according to its website.

Among their products are radiation-resistant components for satellites, electro-optical and infrared sensors for military use and protection for space payloads. 

Ball Corp. CEO Daniel Fisher touted the “cultural fit” of Ball Aerospace and BAE Systems in a press release, saying the deal will create a “multi-dimensional platform for vital national defense, intelligence, and science hardware, software, and space-based assets.”

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.