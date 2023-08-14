Montana Youth Win Historic Climate Change Lawsuit
The case might signal a path forward for other youth-led climate lawsuits to follow
A Montana court ruled in favor of a group of young people who claimed the state violated the right to a "clean and healthful environment" by neglecting to consider the harmful effects of fossil fuels.
The ruling, issued on Monday, is the first such victory in the country.
The plaintiffs in Held v. Montana filed a suit with the non-profit law firm Our Children's Trust in 2020, arguing that the state's failure to consider greenhouse gas emissions violated their rights under the state constitution.
That constitution, similar to a number of other states but unlike the federal version, contains a clause guaranteeing the right to a clean environment.
The victory could force Montana, and perhaps other states, to change their policy on fossil fuels. Montana is the fifth-leading coal producer in the country, and a leading oil produce. It also has the largest recoverable coal reserve of any state.
- Youth-Led Climate Change Trial in Montana Sets the Stage for More
- Will Fossil-Fueled Climate Change Push El Nino to New Weather Extremes?
- ‘No Dumb Questions’: Is there a climate change silver bullet?
- Wildfire Smoke: Time for a Climate Emergency Declaration to End Fossil Fuel Era
- Biden’s options for fighting climate change are shrinking
- The fossil fuel industry has a trillion-dollar secret weapon to kneecap climate action
“It would mean the state would either have to start acknowledging the science of climate change, and making decisions consistent with limiting the harm from climate change,” Shiloh Hernandez, a senior attorney in Earthjustice’s Northern Rockies regional office, told The Messenger in June.
Other youth-led lawsuits are currently winding their way toward trial, both at the state and federal level. The Montana decision could be a signal these cases have a shot at success, and encourage more groups around the country to take up similar cases in an effort to fight climate change.
"As fires rage in the West fueled by fossil fuel pollution, today’s ruling in Montana is a game-changer that marks a turning point in this generation’s efforts to save the planet from the devastating effects of human-caused climate chaos," said Julia Olson, chief legal counsel and executive director of Our Children's Trust, in a statement on Monday.
"This is a huge win for Montana, for youth, for democracy, and for our climate. More rulings like this will certainly come."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Xbox Strike System Punishes Problematic Players With Up to a Year-Long BanTech
- Tyrant Who Inspired Count Dracula Likely Cried Blood: Chemical AnalysisTech
- Tokyo Coffee Shop Introduces Standing Nap PodsTech
- NASA Reveals What the ‘?’ in Viral Webb Telescope Image Really ShowsTech
- LG’s Making Its Appliances Way More Accessible to Those With DisabilitiesTech
- Social Media Study Reveals Just 52 Doctors Spread COVID-19 Misinformation to Millions in USTech
- AI-Generated Stickers Roll Out for WhatsApp Android Beta TestersTech
- After One Year, Biden’s Landmark Climate Legislation Has Delivered, Though Uncertainties RemainTech
- LG Is Bringing Its 27-Inch Briefcase TV to the US for $1,000Tech
- YouTube Vows Crack Down on Videos Peddling Fake Cancer Cures, Medical MisinformationTech
- Feds Eye New Cuts to Water Use From Dwindling Colorado River: ReportTech
- Scientists Want You to Kill These BugsTech