Montana Youth Win Historic Climate Change Lawsuit

A Montana court ruled in favor of a group of young people who claimed the state violated the right to a "clean and healthful environment" by neglecting to consider the harmful effects of fossil fuels.



The ruling, issued on Monday, is the first such victory in the country.

The plaintiffs in Held v. Montana filed a suit with the non-profit law firm Our Children's Trust in 2020, arguing that the state's failure to consider greenhouse gas emissions violated their rights under the state constitution.

That constitution, similar to a number of other states but unlike the federal version, contains a clause guaranteeing the right to a clean environment.

The victory could force Montana, and perhaps other states, to change their policy on fossil fuels. Montana is the fifth-leading coal producer in the country, and a leading oil produce. It also has the largest recoverable coal reserve of any state.

Lead claimant Rikki Held, 22, confers with members of Our Children's Trust legal team before the start of the nation's first youth climate change trial at Montana's First Judicial District Court on June 12, 2023 in Helena, Montana. A judge ruled in the youth plaintiffs favor on August 14. William Campbell/Getty Images

“It would mean the state would either have to start acknowledging the science of climate change, and making decisions consistent with limiting the harm from climate change,” Shiloh Hernandez, a senior attorney in Earthjustice’s Northern Rockies regional office, told The Messenger in June.

Other youth-led lawsuits are currently winding their way toward trial, both at the state and federal level. The Montana decision could be a signal these cases have a shot at success, and encourage more groups around the country to take up similar cases in an effort to fight climate change.

"As fires rage in the West fueled by fossil fuel pollution, today’s ruling in Montana is a game-changer that marks a turning point in this generation’s efforts to save the planet from the devastating effects of human-caused climate chaos," said Julia Olson, chief legal counsel and executive director of Our Children's Trust, in a statement on Monday.

"This is a huge win for Montana, for youth, for democracy, and for our climate. More rulings like this will certainly come."