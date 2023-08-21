As legal challenges mount against Montana’s TikTok ban, the state’s attorney general is asking a federal judge to allow Montana to begin restricting access to the app while the litigation unfolds.

The state ban, which is the first of its kind, is set to go into effect Jan. 1 but faces court challenges from TikTok’s Chinese-owned parent company, ByteDance, and TikTok creators in Montana.

In asking the judge to let the ban move ahead, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen cited “well-documented concerns over the app’s massive data-harvesting practices” and access by the Chinese government.

The legal battles highlight an uncertain future for the popular video app. Getty Images

“The federal government, other states, and other countries have recognized the dangers of TikTok because it is under the thumb of Chinese Communist Party officials,” he said in a statement.

ByteDance, meanwhile, argues the ban infringes on its users’ free speech rights. The company does have some allies: Tech lobbying groups such as NetChoice and even traditional tech critics such as the American Civil Liberties Union and the Electronic Frontier Foundation have decried Montana’s decision.

Earlier this month, the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Montana and the Electronic Frontier Foundation filed an amicus brief in support of multiple lawsuits seeking to block the ban.