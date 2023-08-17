Modern Warfare 3 Gets Reveal Trailer, New Map and Zombies Details

Players now have a better idea of what will await in this year’s Call of Duty when it releases in November: the return of classic maps from the original 2009 edition of Modern Warfare 2, a brand new campaign capping off the reboot of the popular Call of Duty subseries and a return of the highly regarded Zombies mode, now with its largest map ever.



The reveal for the upcoming direct sequel to 2022’s Modern Warfare 2 took place within the launch of the new Warzone season, titled Shadow Siege. The interactive reveal put dozens of players in a cooperative mission spanning multiple objectives, and culminated in a reveal trailer set to a moody remix of Blue Oyster Cult’s “Don’t Fear The Reaper.”

The trailer showed several callbacks to missions featured in the original Modern Warfare trilogy, including the airplane hostage mission Mile High Club from Call of Duty 4, and both the scuba diving and gulag rescue missions from Modern Warfare 2 (2009).



Shortly after the reveal trailer, the Call of Duty Twitter account shared more details about the game. The new campaign will feature new “open combat” missions, which Activision says will give players the freedom to tackle mission objectives however they want. These missions will make up half the single player mode.



Multiplayer will add 16 maps from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2009), three Ground War maps and 1 War map.



Zombies, meanwhile, will feature the mode’s largest map ever. The mode will allow for multiple squads to join the game, with up to 24 players fighting for survival at a time, and will borrow elements from Modern Warfare 2’s (2022) DMZ and Black Ops Cold War’s Outbreak mode.



There’s been some confusion regarding this year’s Call of Duty. After Bloomberg reported that the series would take its first break in two decades, Activision refuted this, announcing that a full-fledged Call of Duty would indeed release in the fall.



“Our vision to deliver back-to-back Modern Warfare games has been years in the making,” the press release from Sledgehammer Games reads, yet another reassurance that this year’s game isn’t a simple expansion on last year’s game, but an actual sequel.



Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 3 launches in Nov. 10, 2023.