This Modern Atari 2600 Re-Release Can Play Your Oldest Game Cartridges

Retro gaming consoles and accessories remain a lucrative way to squeeze more money from classic titles. Atari, which has made several such devices in recent years, knows this well. The company's latest console is a resurrection of its very first, and like the original, is designed to only play games from cartridges.

The last time Atari made headlines with new hardware was back at CES 2023, earlier this year, when the Atari Gamestation Plus debuted. Created as part of a collaboration with MyArcade, the Gamestation Plus looked nothing like the Atari consoles of the early '80s. Instead of a clunky box with faux wood panelling, it's a sleek looking, phone-sized device capable of playing a built-in collection of classic Atari titles using wireless joystick controllers.

When the Gamestation Plus will release, and how much it will cost, remains a mystery. In the meantime, Atari newly announced throwback console takes a completely different approach.

The Atari 2600+ is athe result of another Atari collaboration, this time with developer PLAION. Unlike the majority of the retro gaming consoles released over the past decade, which ship with a pre-installed collection of hall-of-fame titles, the Atari 2600+ can only play games through a functional cartridge slot.

It may look like the original Atari 2600, but the 2600+ has a slightly smaller footprint, and its cartridge slot is compatible with games from both the 2600 and the later Atari 7800. That means it can even play "classic" Atari games like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (which was so poorly received at the time that Atari buried over a thousand unsold and returned copies of the game in the New Mexico desert).

For those who don't have a stockpile of original Atari cartridges, the Atari 2600+ comes with a multi-cart featuring 10 of the company's most iconic games, including Adventure, Combat, Dodge 'Em, Haunted House, Maze Craze, Missile Command, RealSports Volleyball, Surround, Video Pinball and Yars' Revenge.



All games are playable on a bundled Atari CX40+ joystick. For those who prefer the Atari's paddle-style controllers, the CX30+ will deliver that nostalgia for $40, along with a 4-in-1 game cart featuring titles like Breakout and Night Driver.

The most compelling reason to pre-order the new Atari 2600+ ahead of its official release in November is that it comes with HDMI for easily connecting it to modern TVs, plus a new widescreen mode so you don't have to deal with letterboxing while playing your favorite retro games.