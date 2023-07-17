Microsoft’s Xbox Live Gold To Become “Game Pass Core”

Microsoft is discontinuing Xbox Live Gold, the subscription service that gives Xbox players access to online multiplayer, and replacing it with a new, limited tier of Game Pass for the same price.



Xbox Game Pass Core will be the new subscription for Xbox gamers who want to play games online—and who don't already subscribe to a higher tier of Game Pass. In addition to online play, Core will also give subscribers access to more than 25 Game Pass games, including Fallout 4, Gears 5, and Among Us. New games will be added to the list two to three times a year, according to Monday’s announcement. This replaces the "Games with Gold" program, which would give Xbox Live Gold owners access to new games on a monthly basis.



Like Xbox Live Gold, Game Pass Core will cost $9.99 for a month, and $59.99 for a year. This tier will not include day one access to new releases like the upcoming Starfield.

Xbox Live Gold will officially end on Sept 14. Existing subscribers will automatically be shifted to Game Pass Core. Any free games received via Xbox Live’s Games With Gold program before the switch will still be accessible as long as a player’s Core subscription remains active.

The new Game Pass variant is the latest change to Microsoft’s subscription services. Earlier this month, Xbox increased the price for Game Pass for Console from $9.99 to $10.99, and Game Pass Ultimate, which includes access to EA Play, online multiplayer, and PC games, from $14.99 to $16.99. The increase marked the service’s first price hike since it was introduced in 2017.

Often touted as a “Netflix for games,” Xbox Game Pass has been a crucial pillar of Microsoft’s radical vision for its gaming platform. The service has been a disruptor for gaming's traditional buy-and-resell business model and has heralded in a more subscription based approach that's since seen numerous competitors. Game Pass gives Xbox players access to hundreds of games, including new first party releases, for a monthly or annual fee.



The Game Pass model has been divisive, with some developers embracing the exposure it provides to lower profile games, while others, like Sony CEO Jim Ryan, say it’s bad for business.



There is a good chance that the value of Game Pass will become even greater in the near future. Last week, Microsoft inched even closer to finalizing its purchase of Activision-Blizzard, winning a court case against the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. The tech company is now working towards getting approval from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority, the last regulatory body that still opposes the deal.