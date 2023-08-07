Microsoft’s Version of ChatGPT, Bing Chat, Coming Soon to Mobile Browsers - The Messenger
Microsoft’s Version of ChatGPT, Bing Chat, Coming Soon to Mobile Browsers

Microsoft continues to develop its OpenAI chatbot, this time on Chrome and Safari for mobile

Sherin Shibu
Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing Chat expanded its reach in late July to Chrome and Safari, and now it’s coming to mobile browsers. 

“We’re excited to announce you can start experiencing the new AI-powered Bing in third-party browsers on web and mobile soon,” Microsoft announced in a blog post today. This next step will bring Bing to more people as Microsoft continues to “optimize along the way.”

When Bing Chat first launched in February, it could only be used within Microsoft’s Edge browser (downloads of the browser increased by 350%). Since then, users have generated more than 750 million images and had over 1 billion conversations with the AI chatbot, Microsoft says.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella stands in front of a grey background.
Microsoft's suite of office tools will soon come with AI, but the added functionality comes with a hefty price tage.Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images
Microsoft encouraged users to keep using Edge for the best Bing Chat experience. Built into Bing Chat for Edge are longer conversations, chat history records and more. Edge users can click the Bing Chat icon in the sidebar to immediately access the full range of features. 

Bing Chat is based on GPT-4, which means users can expect a similar experience. Unlike ChatGPT, Bing Chat lacks a paid tier for normal individual use, so it does have limitations around the volume of searches individuals can complete. Microsoft offers paid AI-powered options for enterprises

“We remain focused on leading the new AI platform shift, helping customers use the Microsoft Cloud to get the most value out of their digital spend, and driving operating leverage,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said at an earnings call in July.

