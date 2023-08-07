Microsoft’s Version of ChatGPT, Bing Chat, Coming Soon to Mobile Browsers
Microsoft continues to develop its OpenAI chatbot, this time on Chrome and Safari for mobile
Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing Chat expanded its reach in late July to Chrome and Safari, and now it’s coming to mobile browsers.
“We’re excited to announce you can start experiencing the new AI-powered Bing in third-party browsers on web and mobile soon,” Microsoft announced in a blog post today. This next step will bring Bing to more people as Microsoft continues to “optimize along the way.”
When Bing Chat first launched in February, it could only be used within Microsoft’s Edge browser (downloads of the browser increased by 350%). Since then, users have generated more than 750 million images and had over 1 billion conversations with the AI chatbot, Microsoft says.
- Microsoft’s AI Search Engine Bing Chat Is Now Available on Chrome, Safari
- Microsoft Announces Slew of New AI Features, Including Bing Chat Enterprise
- Microsoft Announces New AI-Powered Personal Shopper for Bing
- OpenAI Launches Official Chat GPT App for iOS
- Tech Behind ChatGPT is Making Google Robots Smarter: Report
- Android Users Can Finally Use ChatGPT — But Only in Some Places
Microsoft encouraged users to keep using Edge for the best Bing Chat experience. Built into Bing Chat for Edge are longer conversations, chat history records and more. Edge users can click the Bing Chat icon in the sidebar to immediately access the full range of features.
Bing Chat is based on GPT-4, which means users can expect a similar experience. Unlike ChatGPT, Bing Chat lacks a paid tier for normal individual use, so it does have limitations around the volume of searches individuals can complete. Microsoft offers paid AI-powered options for enterprises.
“We remain focused on leading the new AI platform shift, helping customers use the Microsoft Cloud to get the most value out of their digital spend, and driving operating leverage,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said at an earnings call in July.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Why the US Military Wants You To Rethink the Idea of ‘Cyber War’Tech
- HP Faces Class Action Lawsuit For All-in-One Printers That Won’t Scan or Fax When Low on InkTech
- Overwatch 2 Steam Debut Is Met With Overwhelmingly Negative User ReviewsTech
- This Backspace Keycap Can Run Doom Right on Your KeyboardTech
- Elon Musk’s X Lowers Requirements To Join Its Creator Payout ProgramTech
- The Team Behind One of Grand Theft Auto’s Biggest Mods Is Now Part of Rockstar GamesTech
- A Discovery in Mice Brains Could Solve Sexual Disorders in MenTech
- Russia Launches First Moon Mission Since 1976Tech
- Microsoft Shuts Down AI Assistant Cortana on Windows 11Tech
- Hasbro’s Original Optimus Prime Transformers Toy Is Back and Better Than EverTech
- The Government Has a Plan To Get Tech Companies To Take Cybersecurity SeriouslyTech
- What To Play This Weekend: Aug. 11-13Tech