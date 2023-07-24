Microsoft’s AI Search Engine Bing Chat Is Now Available on Chrome, Safari

Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing search engine is now available on other browsers. Introduced in February, Bing Chat or Bing GPT, is powered by the same algorithms behind the hugely popular ChatGPT.



Bing Chat offers a similar experience as ChatGPT but within the search engine Bing. It allows users to start a conversation with the chatbot, make simple queries or ask more complicated questions and receive a response in seconds that incorporates information from search.

But Microsoft had kept a closed fist on the AI search engine, pairing it with the company’s Edge Browser — an inconvenience for many users since the browser is a distant third in the market after Google’s Chrome and Apple’s Safari. (The exclusivity did cause Edge’s number of downloads to skyrocket, though, according to reports.)



Now Bing Chat is coming to Chrome, Safari and other browsers as it piles on the pressure on Google’s now-available chatbot, Bard. The update was reported in Windows Latest on Monday.



But unlike Bing Chat on Edge, using another browser with Bing Chat does have some restrictions. For starters, users on Chrome can only make 2000-character prompts, Windows Latest reported, instead of the 4000-character limit users can take advantage of using the Edge browser. Also, Bing Chat sessions on non-Microsoft browsers reportedly reset after five chat turns; on Edge, it resets after 30.



Microsoft is reportedly working on expanding the range of Bing Chat’s features, including an enterprise edition and reducing the chatbot’s dependency on web search results.