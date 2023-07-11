Microsoft Wins Legal Victory Over FTC Bid To Stall Deal with Activision-Blizzard - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Microsoft Wins Legal Victory Over FTC Bid To Stall Deal with Activision-Blizzard

The judge ruled against the FTC's request for a preliminary injunction

Published |Updated
Adam Kovac
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Activision Blizzard publishes the Call of Duty franchise — which is at the heart of the FTC’s complaint against MicrosoftINA FASSBENDER / Contributor / Getty Images

Microsoft’s $69 billion deal to buy Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard can go through, the US State District Court, Northern District of California has ruled in a decision unsealed on Tuesday. The court's ruling denies the FTC's request for a preliminary injunction on the deal. 

Microsoft and Activision-Blizzard’s deal still needs to pass UK regulatory hurdles in order to be signed, sealed and delivered — the country’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) blocked the deal in April and a hearing is set for July 28 in that case. On Tuesday following the California judge’s decision, though, The Verge reported that CMA officials are looking to negotiate with Microsoft and have put their legal fight on pause for now.

The original complaint by the Federal Trade Commission was filed in December 2022, with the FTC arguing that the Activision Blizzard purchase would give Microsoft, which makes Xbox gaming consoles, such a massive advantage in the marketplace due to the Call of Duty games’ popularity that it would prevent rival platforms, like Sony’s Playstation, from competing, which would negatively affect consumers. 

In the new ruling released Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley noted that Microsoft has agreed to a 10-year period during which Call of Duty titles will still be offered on Playstation and had also reached an agreement with Nintendo to make the games available on their Switch console. 

Read More

“FTC has not shown a likelihood it will prevail on its claim this particular vertical merger in this specific industry may substantially lessen competition,” the judgment reads. “To the contrary, the record evidence points to more consumer access to Call of Duty and other Activision content.”

Microsoft vice chair Brad Smith took to Twitter to thank the judge for the decision and said Microsoft is “committed to working creatively and collaboratively to address regulatory concerns.”

Activision chief communications officer Lulu Cheng Meservey also praised the decision, saying via Twitter that a “fair and neutral court has reached the correct conclusion about Activision Blizzard’s merger with Microsoft based on facts and the law.”

The ruling followed a five-day hearing held in San Francisco in late June where emails from Sony executives were presented that seemed to be at odds with the company’s stated position that Microsoft acquiring Activision would prevent Call of Duty games from coming to Playstation. In fact, it was Sony’s own strategy of acquiring Playstation-exclusive rights to games that pushed Microsoft into acquiring Bethesda, another game publishing giant known for titles like Skyrim and Fallout. 

Sony did not issue a statement on its Twitter account but its most recent tweet was a video hyping up new content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s popular online mode. 

The FTC released a statement reported in The Verge stating: “We are disappointed in this outcome given the clear threat this merger poses to open competition in cloud gaming, subscription services, and consoles. In the coming days we’ll be announcing our next step to continue our fight to preserve competition and protect consumers.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.