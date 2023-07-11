Microsoft Wins Legal Victory Over FTC Bid To Stall Deal with Activision-Blizzard

Microsoft’s $69 billion deal to buy Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard can go through, the US State District Court, Northern District of California has ruled in a decision unsealed on Tuesday. The court's ruling denies the FTC's request for a preliminary injunction on the deal.

Microsoft and Activision-Blizzard’s deal still needs to pass UK regulatory hurdles in order to be signed, sealed and delivered — the country’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) blocked the deal in April and a hearing is set for July 28 in that case. On Tuesday following the California judge’s decision, though, The Verge reported that CMA officials are looking to negotiate with Microsoft and have put their legal fight on pause for now.

The original complaint by the Federal Trade Commission was filed in December 2022, with the FTC arguing that the Activision Blizzard purchase would give Microsoft, which makes Xbox gaming consoles, such a massive advantage in the marketplace due to the Call of Duty games’ popularity that it would prevent rival platforms, like Sony’s Playstation, from competing, which would negatively affect consumers.

In the new ruling released Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley noted that Microsoft has agreed to a 10-year period during which Call of Duty titles will still be offered on Playstation and had also reached an agreement with Nintendo to make the games available on their Switch console.

“FTC has not shown a likelihood it will prevail on its claim this particular vertical merger in this specific industry may substantially lessen competition,” the judgment reads. “To the contrary, the record evidence points to more consumer access to Call of Duty and other Activision content.”

Microsoft vice chair Brad Smith took to Twitter to thank the judge for the decision and said Microsoft is “committed to working creatively and collaboratively to address regulatory concerns.”

Activision chief communications officer Lulu Cheng Meservey also praised the decision, saying via Twitter that a “fair and neutral court has reached the correct conclusion about Activision Blizzard’s merger with Microsoft based on facts and the law.”

The ruling followed a five-day hearing held in San Francisco in late June where emails from Sony executives were presented that seemed to be at odds with the company’s stated position that Microsoft acquiring Activision would prevent Call of Duty games from coming to Playstation. In fact, it was Sony’s own strategy of acquiring Playstation-exclusive rights to games that pushed Microsoft into acquiring Bethesda, another game publishing giant known for titles like Skyrim and Fallout.

Sony did not issue a statement on its Twitter account but its most recent tweet was a video hyping up new content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s popular online mode.

The FTC released a statement reported in The Verge stating: “We are disappointed in this outcome given the clear threat this merger poses to open competition in cloud gaming, subscription services, and consoles. In the coming days we’ll be announcing our next step to continue our fight to preserve competition and protect consumers.”