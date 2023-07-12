Microsoft Will Let Xbox Players Record and Report Offensive In-Game Voice Chat

Following Microsoft’s recent wins in its fight to acquire Call of Duty publisher Activision-Blizzard, the company's Xbox division has started rolling out a new moderation tool that will make it easier for players to report offensive behavior they come across while using in-game voice chat. The Xbox Voice Reporting tool will let gamers record voice clips to send to the Xbox safety team for review.

Until now, Xbox’s functions for reporting offensive behavior have been limited to direct messages, profiles, and content a user has posted to their feed. The new feature lets players capture “the last 60-seconds of gameplay activity,” making it easier to report someone’s behavior during play. The function works “similarly to how you’d capture a game video” for use on social media, according to Microsoft.

Captured clips are stored on consoles for 24 hours, giving the recorder time to decide on if they want to follow through with the report, or to write up a detailed accompanying text message.

While video game voice chat allows players to coordinate strategies or build camaraderie, it’s also known for racist and sexist behavior. Allowing players to send proof of such behavior to Microsoft for moderation will make it easier for the company to issue judgments and take action against offenders.

Some gamers might worry that innocent or private conversations could be recorded by bad actors, but Xbox GM of Trust and Safety Kim Kunes told The Verge that recording is only done through the tool's reporting functionality, and that Microsoft does not actively listen to or store in-game voice chat. Recorded messages are “not something that the player can save or share separately from that reporting mechanism,” Kunes said.

Xbox Voice Reporting is available now but currently limited to the Xbox Insiders preview program, which means it is rolling out first in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Xbox isn’t alone in introducing such a system. Sony announced a similar Playstation feature in October of 2020, while individual games such as Activision-Blizzard’s own Overwatch 2 have taken it upon themselves to moderate voice chat.