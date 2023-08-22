Microsoft Inks Ubisoft Deal To Appease UK Regulators’ Monopoly Concerns - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Microsoft Inks Ubisoft Deal To Appease UK Regulators’ Monopoly Concerns

Ubisoft confirmed several of Activision Blizzard's biggest games will be available on Ubisoft+ Multi Access as a result of the deal

Published |Updated
Trone Dowd
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Attendees walk past the logo of US multinational technology company Microsoft during the Web Summit in Lisbon on November 6, 2019. – Europe’s largest tech event Web Summit is held at Parque das Nacoes in Lisbon from November 4 to November 7. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO […]MELO MOREIRA/AFP /AFP via Getty Images

Microsoft has struck a deal with Ubisoft Entertainment to appease UK regulators concerned that Microsoft’s planned $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard may give it a monopoly over cloud gaming.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith said that the company will divert rights to cloud ports of their games to Ubisoft, which publishes popular games like Assassin’s Creed, Rainbow Six, and Prince of Persia.

“To address the concerns about the impact of the proposed acquisition on cloud game streaming raised by the UK Competition and Markets Authority, we are restructuring the transaction to acquire a narrower set of rights,” Smith said in a statement to The Messenger.

“This includes executing an agreement effective at the closing of our merger that transfers the cloud streaming rights for all current and new Activision Blizzard PC and console games released over the next 15 years to Ubisoft Entertainment SA, a leading global game publisher.”

Ubisoft confirmed several of Activision’s biggest games will be available on Ubisoft+ Multi Access, a premium subscription service that gives players access to a handful of Ubisoft titles. The service is accessed through consoles and cloud streaming game services like Amazon Luna. It’s not clear when any new Activision titles will be added to the service.

The move comes a month after The Messenger reported that Microsoft was willing to part with streaming rights for their games to close what would be the biggest gaming acquisition in history.

“Under the restructured transaction, Microsoft will not be in a position either to release Activision Blizzard games exclusively on its own cloud streaming service — Xbox Cloud Gaming — or to exclusively control the licensing terms of Activision Blizzard games for rival services,” Smith said.

Microsoft has been trying to close the acquisition of Activision Blizzard since January 2022. Investigations by the US Federal Trade Commission and other competition regulators has so far stymied the deal, but Microsoft was able to clinch a legal victory over US regulators in July. The UK regulatory body, the Competitions and Markets Authority, is the last hurdle.

If Microsoft closes the deal, it will give them the rights over a number of lucrative game franchises, including World of Warcraft, Call of Duty and Candy Crush.

The CMA has said that they will open a new investigation into the merger now that Microsoft has struck a new deal on cloud gaming rights.

“This is not a green light. We will carefully and objectively assess the details of the restructured deal and its impact on competition, including in light of third-party comments,” Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA said in a statement. 

“Our goal has not changed — any future decision on this new deal will ensure that the growing cloud gaming market continues to benefit from open and effective competition driving innovation and choice.”

The CMA said the investigation of Microsoft’s new deal will conclude on October 18, the same day as the extended deadline both Microsoft and Activision agreed to for the merger.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.