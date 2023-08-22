Microsoft has struck a deal with Ubisoft Entertainment to appease UK regulators concerned that Microsoft’s planned $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard may give it a monopoly over cloud gaming.



In an announcement on Tuesday, Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith said that the company will divert rights to cloud ports of their games to Ubisoft, which publishes popular games like Assassin’s Creed, Rainbow Six, and Prince of Persia.



“To address the concerns about the impact of the proposed acquisition on cloud game streaming raised by the UK Competition and Markets Authority, we are restructuring the transaction to acquire a narrower set of rights,” Smith said in a statement to The Messenger.



“This includes executing an agreement effective at the closing of our merger that transfers the cloud streaming rights for all current and new Activision Blizzard PC and console games released over the next 15 years to Ubisoft Entertainment SA, a leading global game publisher.”



Ubisoft confirmed several of Activision’s biggest games will be available on Ubisoft+ Multi Access, a premium subscription service that gives players access to a handful of Ubisoft titles. The service is accessed through consoles and cloud streaming game services like Amazon Luna. It’s not clear when any new Activision titles will be added to the service.



The move comes a month after The Messenger reported that Microsoft was willing to part with streaming rights for their games to close what would be the biggest gaming acquisition in history.



“Under the restructured transaction, Microsoft will not be in a position either to release Activision Blizzard games exclusively on its own cloud streaming service — Xbox Cloud Gaming — or to exclusively control the licensing terms of Activision Blizzard games for rival services,” Smith said.



Microsoft has been trying to close the acquisition of Activision Blizzard since January 2022. Investigations by the US Federal Trade Commission and other competition regulators has so far stymied the deal, but Microsoft was able to clinch a legal victory over US regulators in July. The UK regulatory body, the Competitions and Markets Authority, is the last hurdle.



If Microsoft closes the deal, it will give them the rights over a number of lucrative game franchises, including World of Warcraft, Call of Duty and Candy Crush.



The CMA has said that they will open a new investigation into the merger now that Microsoft has struck a new deal on cloud gaming rights.

“This is not a green light. We will carefully and objectively assess the details of the restructured deal and its impact on competition, including in light of third-party comments,” Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA said in a statement.



“Our goal has not changed — any future decision on this new deal will ensure that the growing cloud gaming market continues to benefit from open and effective competition driving innovation and choice.”

The CMA said the investigation of Microsoft’s new deal will conclude on October 18, the same day as the extended deadline both Microsoft and Activision agreed to for the merger.