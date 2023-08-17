Microsoft To Let Users Uninstall Even More Built-In Windows 11 Apps

Microsoft has been gradually enabling Windows 11 users to uninstall built-in apps and is now testing a new Windows 11 build that gives users the power to uninstall the Camera app, the Cortana app, the Photos app, the People app and the Remote Desktop (MSTSC) client.
Microsoft’s suite of “inbox apps” (called so because they come “in the box” with Windows 11) includes the parental control app Microsoft Family Safety and the video editor Clipchamp. The company has been experimenting with letting users uninstall inbox apps at their own discretion, giving them the option to uninstall the Camera app since March.
The latest test build of Windows 11 expands that experiment to apps like Photos and Cortana, giving users even more control over their Windows 11 experience. The move aligns with an earlier announcement that, starting this month, Microsoft will no longer support Cortana in Windows but will continue to offer Cortana in Outlook mobile.
Windows users can reinstall any uninstalled apps, such as Photos, by downloading them from the Microsoft app store.
Most of Microsoft’s inbox apps aren’t too taxing on Windows 11 nor too large, but it might be useful to have the option to uninstall them if you don’t need them, you want to use an alternative or you want to keep those with less computer knowledge from getting bogged down in extra features.
