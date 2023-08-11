Microsoft Shuts Down AI Assistant Cortana on Windows 11

Microsoft has discontinued its Cortana app for Windows 11, three years after shutting down the virtual assistant for Android and Apple devices. Over the last week, the company rolled out an update that disables the service and presents users with a message explaining Cortana is being deprecated.

Support for Cortana in Teams mobile, Microsoft Teams display, and Microsoft Teams Rooms will end in the fall of 2023, according to the company. Cortana will continue to be available in Outlook mobile.

Cortana debuted in 2014 as a virtual assistant, similar to Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri. But the chatbot never quite took off despite its integration with Microsoft’s suite of services including Office 365 tools, Bing search and newer versions of the Windows OS like Windows 8, 10 and 11.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Microsoft has been hinting at the demise of Cortana for several years. In 2019, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shared that he didn’t think the virtual assistant would ever be as competitive as Google Assistant, Siri or Alexa. “Would it be better off, for example, to make Cortana a valuable skill that someone who is using Alexa can call? Or should we try to compete with Alexa?” Nadella said. “We, quite frankly, decided that we would do the former.”

A few months later, the company announced it would end support for Cortana on Android and the iPhone, and followed up by gradually displacing the service on the newer Windows 11 OS. In June of this year, the company announced it would end support for Cortana as a standalone app on Windows.

While Microsoft may be conceding defeat in the virtual assistant battle, it is not exiting the market as it continues to embed its AI tech into other software. The company has re-entered the space with a newer product, Microsoft Copilot, a productivity chatbot powered by AI with integration into Office 365 and Microsoft Graph.