Microsoft Shuts Down AI Assistant Cortana on Windows 11
Support for Cortana in Teams mobile, display, and Rooms will also end in the fall of 2023.
Microsoft has discontinued its Cortana app for Windows 11, three years after shutting down the virtual assistant for Android and Apple devices. Over the last week, the company rolled out an update that disables the service and presents users with a message explaining Cortana is being deprecated.
Support for Cortana in Teams mobile, Microsoft Teams display, and Microsoft Teams Rooms will end in the fall of 2023, according to the company. Cortana will continue to be available in Outlook mobile.
Cortana debuted in 2014 as a virtual assistant, similar to Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri. But the chatbot never quite took off despite its integration with Microsoft’s suite of services including Office 365 tools, Bing search and newer versions of the Windows OS like Windows 8, 10 and 11.
- Microsoft Is Killing Off Cortana in Favor of AI
- Microsoft Could Move Windows to the Cloud
- Meta Brings AI LlaMa 2 to Microsoft and Telecom Giant Qualcomm
- Microsoft Announces Slew of New AI Features, Including Bing Chat Enterprise
- Tech Companies Are Talking a Big Game on AI in Q2 Investor Calls: Analysis
- Microsoft Sees AI Boom Ahead While Earnings Beat Estimates
Microsoft has been hinting at the demise of Cortana for several years. In 2019, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shared that he didn’t think the virtual assistant would ever be as competitive as Google Assistant, Siri or Alexa. “Would it be better off, for example, to make Cortana a valuable skill that someone who is using Alexa can call? Or should we try to compete with Alexa?” Nadella said. “We, quite frankly, decided that we would do the former.”
A few months later, the company announced it would end support for Cortana on Android and the iPhone, and followed up by gradually displacing the service on the newer Windows 11 OS. In June of this year, the company announced it would end support for Cortana as a standalone app on Windows.
While Microsoft may be conceding defeat in the virtual assistant battle, it is not exiting the market as it continues to embed its AI tech into other software. The company has re-entered the space with a newer product, Microsoft Copilot, a productivity chatbot powered by AI with integration into Office 365 and Microsoft Graph.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- HP Faces Class Action Lawsuit For All-in-One Printers That Won’t Scan or Fax When Low on InkTech
- Overwatch 2 Steam Debut Is Met With Overwhelmingly Negative User ReviewsTech
- This Backspace Keycap Can Run Doom Right on Your KeyboardTech
- Elon Musk’s X Lowers Requirements To Join Its Creator Payout ProgramTech
- The Team Behind One of Grand Theft Auto’s Biggest Mods Is Now Part of Rockstar GamesTech
- A Discovery in Mice Brains Could Solve Sexual Disorders in MenTech
- Russia Launches First Moon Mission Since 1976Tech
- Hasbro’s Original Optimus Prime Transformers Toy Is Back and Better Than EverTech
- The Government Has a Plan To Get Tech Companies To Take Cybersecurity SeriouslyTech
- What To Play This Weekend: Aug. 11-13Tech
- ‘Quake II’ Remaster Is Out Right Now, Free on Game PassTech
- X CEO Linda Yaccarino Confirms Video Calls Are Coming to the Platform Formerly Called TwitterTech