Microsoft Will Shut Down the Xbox 360 Store in 2024

Come July 29, 2024, players still using Microsoft’s second ever game console will have to upgrade to newer hardware if they want to keep buying digital games or accessing their digital movie collection.



Microsoft will sunset the Xbox 360 digital storefront next summer, the company announced via a blog post Thursday morning. The blog post says that players on the Xbox 360 will no longer be able to purchase new games, downloadable content, or entertainment content such as television episodes and movies.

These "retro gamers" will also lose access to the Microsoft Movies and TV app, meaning viewable content will no longer be accessible on the 18 year old console (although owners will be able to access their content through the Movies Anywhere app on applicable devices).



“It was a generation-defining console that invited many to jump into gaming for the first time and connect with friends around the world,” Dave McCarthy, the CVP of Xbox Player Services, wrote in the blog post. “A lot has changed since the Xbox 360 launched in 2005. Technology has evolved, expectations from players have shifted, and we are focused on making Xbox Series X|S the best place to play now and in the future.”



While support will end for the oldest version of the digital storefront, Microsoft says players will still be able to redownload older purchases without issue. Game servers will also be left alone, so long as the developers involved keep the servers running.



For players who upgrade to newer consoles like the Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S, everything available on the 360 store will still be purchasable, thanks to Microsoft’s dedication to backwards compatibility and game preservation.



While the original iteration of Xbox Live kicked off mainstream acceptance of online gaming on consoles, the Xbox 360 scaled up what an online console service could be with the introduction of the Xbox Marketplace. Not only was it where gamers could easily buy arcade classics, smaller scale games made by smaller development teams and new maps and expansions for their games. They could buy and rent movies and even stream Netflix, which was a big deal back in the day. The Xbox Marketplace became the industry standard for an easy to use digital storefront on consoles, pushing both Nintendo and Sony to follow suit.



Xbox has been steadily changing its online services this year. Last month, the company introduced Game Pass Core, a new entry level tier in its games subscription service. The new Core tier is replacing Xbox Live Gold, which also launched with the Xbox 360 back in November 2005.