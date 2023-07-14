Microsoft Is Prepared To Trade Some of Its Cloud Gaming Business To Close Deal In UK

To ensure the approval of its purchase of Activision-Blizzard, Microsoft is considering selling some of its share in the growing cloud gaming market. The tech giant hopes this move will appease the UK Competitive and Markets Authority’s (CMA) biggest concerns about the deal.



The news comes just days after Microsoft’s legal victory over the Federal Trade Commission here in the US, after which the CMA signaled its willingness to renegotiate new terms for the near $69 billion deal to overcome its blockage in the UK.



These new terms could involve selling UK cloud-based market rights for certain games to either a telecommunications, internet, gaming, or private-equity company, Bloomberg has reported.

While it doesn't make up much of the gaming market share now, cloud-based gaming is something many gaming companies are investing in for the future. Mainstays like Nvidia and Sony, as well as other tech behemoths like Amazon, have dumped big money into establishing cloud services, which allow players to stream games over the internet without having to buy powerful computing hardware.



For now, these investments are a long term game. While these companies hope to make cloud gaming a major pillar of their business down the line, the internet infrastructure that would enable the majority of gamers to reliably use these services is a long way from being standard. Earlier this year, Google’s cloud gaming service Stadia shut down after just two years.



Microsoft is looking to close its purchase of Activision-Blizzard before the encroaching July 18 deadline. Failing to do so would imbue billions in break up fees.



On Wednesday, the CMA clarified that even if it were to negotiate new terms for the purchase, it would expect Microsoft to submit them for an entirely new round of scrutiny by the regulatory body.



Here in the US, the FTC’s attempt to appeal Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley’s decision and request the buyout be put on hold was formally denied by Corley on Thursday, bringing the company one step closer to absorbing the publisher. The FTC is still trying to appeal through a separate appeals court.



If Microsoft can close the deal, it would be the largest merger in video game history. It would also give Microsoft the rights to blockbuster franchises like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Candy Crush.