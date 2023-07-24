Microsoft Is Giving Away an Xbox Controller That Smells Like Pizza - The Messenger
Microsoft Is Giving Away an Xbox Controller That Smells Like Pizza

The contest coincides with the release of the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie .

Trone Dowd
Microsoft and Xbox are at it again with limited edition novelty hardware, unveiling one of their strangest creations yet: four pizza-scented Xbox controllers honoring a certain team of reptilian, teenage crime fighters.

The scented, green controllers are being raffled off in time for the release of the new film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, releasing next month. The four controllers are themed after Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo’s signature colored masks, and feature funky, street art-inspired graphics.

“Satisfy your hunger for kicking butt with the world’s first ever pizza-scented controller!” an Xbox press release reads. “Designed to deliver the smell of the Turtles’ beloved meal to your game time, these exclusive Xbox Wireless Controllers come with a built-in scent diffuser shaped like a slice of delicious New York ‘za.”

Gamers who for some reason want to sniff artificial pizza while playing can enter to win by following Xbox Game Pass on Twitter and retweeting the special sweepstakes tweet. The contest will run from July 24 to August 13.

As is typical for these sponsored special releases, Microsoft will also release content all Xbox players can enjoy. Minecraft: Bedrock Edition will be getting a wave of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle-themed downloadable content, including over twenty skins plus unique worlds such the iconic Turtle Lair. The 2D side scroller Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle: Shredder’s Revenge, released on Game Pass last year, is also getting a $5 discount for those that want to add it to their library permanently.

Microsoft is also holding a special event at its New York store in Midtown to coincide with the imminent release of the new Turtles film, where visitors can check out these special controllers in person. The controllers will be on display August 2 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Xbox is fond of giving away these limited, at times absurd special edition consoles and controllers. Last month, Xbox gave away a special Xbox Series S modeled after Barbie’s dreamhouse in celebration of the new movie. Perhaps one of the more bizarre giveaways was the pair of special edition Sonic-themed controllers, which featured “textured coatings reminiscent of the ‘bristly’ texture of hedgehogs in the wild.”

A promotional image from Microsoft showing a woman sniffing a pizza-scented Xbox controller
Microsoft
