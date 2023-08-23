Microsoft To Pilot Medical AI for Electronic Health Records

Microsoft announced it is partnering with Epic, one of the biggest names in electronic healthcare records. Both companies will work on generative AI technology for healthcare workers, particularly clinicians.



Epic is one the largest providers of electronic health records systems for hospitals and medical services in the US. Its medical information system is used by 35% of US hospitals and holds over 305 million patient health records.



Research shows that medical workers tend to spend hours dealing with mundane documentation activities such as tracking patient’s visits and note-taking during consultations, entering drug orders into the system as well as customer billing. It is these administrative tasks that Microsoft and Epic are targeting with their new tools.



The generative AI system will provide conversational responses to health-related queries built on top of Microsoft’s cloud AI infrastructure, Azure OpenAI Service.



“The promise of technology to help us solve some of the biggest challenges we face has never been more tangible, and nowhere is generative AI more needed, and possibly more impactful, than in healthcare,” Microsoft said in a post.



Microsoft and Epic say they are working to “rapidly deploy dozens of copilot solutions”, including an AI-assisted note summarization tool. It will also offer assistance for healthcare workers who translate details from physician's notes and lab reports into universal medical codes that can be stored digitally for more accurate billing.



The technology is a competitor for Google, which has continued to double down on its medical chatbot, MedPaLM 2. Over the last year, the conversational AI tool has shown remarkable growth in processing healthcare information and passing medical exams. It has reported an 86.5% success rate in standardized medical tests, significantly higher than other medical AI tools.



Like Microsoft, Google is also piloting Med-PaLM 2 with a research hospital Mayo Clinic ahead of a broader rollout to clinical facilities across different markets.