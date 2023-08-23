Microsoft To Pilot Medical AI for Electronic Health Records - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Microsoft To Pilot Medical AI for Electronic Health Records

The tool aims to take the fuss out of clinical note-taking, medical coding and billing

Published |Updated
Abubakar Idris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A pedestrian walks past the logo of the U.S. computer and micro-computing company, Microsoft on January 25, 2023 in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.(Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

Microsoft announced it is partnering with Epic, one of the biggest names in electronic healthcare records. Both companies will work on generative AI technology for healthcare workers, particularly clinicians.

Epic is one the largest providers of electronic health records systems for hospitals and medical services in the US. Its medical information system is used by 35% of US hospitals and holds over 305 million patient health records.

Research shows that medical workers tend to spend hours dealing with mundane documentation activities such as tracking patient’s visits and note-taking during consultations, entering drug orders into the system as well as customer billing. It is these administrative tasks that Microsoft and Epic are targeting with their new tools.

The generative AI system will provide conversational responses to health-related queries built on top of Microsoft’s cloud AI infrastructure, Azure OpenAI Service.

“The promise of technology to help us solve some of the biggest challenges we face has never been more tangible, and nowhere is generative AI more needed, and possibly more impactful, than in healthcare,” Microsoft said in a post.

Microsoft and Epic say they are working to “rapidly deploy dozens of copilot solutions”, including an AI-assisted note summarization tool. It will also offer assistance for healthcare workers who translate details from physician's notes and lab reports into universal medical codes that can be stored digitally for more accurate billing.

The technology is a competitor for Google, which has continued to double down on its medical chatbot, MedPaLM 2. Over the last year, the conversational AI tool has shown remarkable growth in processing healthcare information and passing medical exams. It has reported an 86.5% success rate in standardized medical tests, significantly higher than other medical AI tools.

Like Microsoft, Google is also piloting Med-PaLM 2 with a research hospital Mayo Clinic ahead of a broader rollout to clinical facilities across different markets.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.