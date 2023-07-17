Microsoft Comes Under Fresh Scrutiny in Europe Over Teams and Office Bundling

Microsoft could face an antitrust investigation in Europe over its practice of bundling its video conferencing application Teams with its Office suite of programs. The European Commission, the executive body of the European Union, could file charges by the Fall and will open a formal investigation next week, the Financial Times reported Monday.

It’s not the first time Microsoft’s business practices have drawn the attention of the European Commission: in the early 2000s, the company was fined almost $800 million for unfair business practices and in 2009 an investigation was opened into the bundling of its Internet browser Internet Explorer with the Windows operating system.

The Commission has taken a hardline approach to Big Tech in recent months, filing antitrust charges against Google in June. Other tech companies, including Meta and Apple, are also facing scrutiny over their business practices.

Microsoft is facing its first antitrust case in Europe in 15 years over allegations that bundling its Teams app with the suite of Office programs violates competition laws. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Microsoft had reached an agreement with the European Commission in April to stop bundling Teams with office, the Financial Times reported that an agreement could not be reached on whether that concession would apply only to the EU or to other geographical areas. An agreement could also not be reached on a fair price to charge for Teams that would not hinder competition from rivals such as Slack, which had filed a complaint in 2020 alleging unfair business practices.

In that complaint, Slack had asked the Commission to “ensure Microsoft cannot continue to illegally leverage its power from one market to another by bundling or tying products."

In a statement the company said it will “continue to engage cooperatively with the commission in its investigation and are open to pragmatic solutions that address its concerns and serve customers well.”