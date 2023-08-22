Microsoft Builds Python Right Into Excel

Microsoft is previewing a new feature that incorporates Python code directly into Excel. The feature, which the tech giant presents as a game-changer for analysts, launched today in public preview for participants in the Microsoft 365 Insiders program.
Participants can now use Python code directly in an Excel workbook with no setup. For example, a user might choose to run a calculation by typing Python code directly into a cell and obtaining the results directly on the worksheet. Python calculations run securely in Microsoft Cloud.
“Python in Excel keeps your data private by preventing the Python code from knowing who you are, and opening workbooks from the internet in further isolation within their own separate containers,” Microsoft wrote on its Excel blog.
Users can also access powerful Python libraries to take their analyses up a notch. This will allow access to advanced visualizations, using libraries like Matplotlib and seaborn. Also present are machine learning, predictive analytics and forecasting with libraries like scikit-learn and statsmodel.
Taken all together, these integrations mean teams could potentially create end-to-end solutions, using a combination of Python and Excel capabilities, all within one Excel workbook.
“The ability to run Python in Excel simplifies McKinney's reporting workflows,” said Greg Barnes, executive director of data and analytics at McKinney. “We used to manipulate data structures, filter, and aggregate data in a Jupyter Notebook, and build visuals in Excel. Now we can manage the entire workflow in Excel.”
To access the public preview, those with compatible licenses can join the Microsoft 365 Insider Program and choose the Beta Channel Insider level to get the most up-to-date builds. Python in Excel will roll out to Excel for Windows first, starting with build 16.0.16818.2000, and then to other platforms at an unspecified date. The feature will be included with applicable Microsoft 365 subscriptions while in preview but will be behind a separate paid license after it rolls out in full.
