Microsoft Builds Python Right Into Excel - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Microsoft Builds Python Right Into Excel

Microsoft 365 Insiders now have early access to Python in Excel

Published |Updated
Sherin Shibu
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Microsoft

Microsoft is previewing a new feature that incorporates Python code directly into Excel. The feature, which the tech giant presents as a game-changer for analysts, launched today in public preview for participants in the Microsoft 365 Insiders program.

Participants can now use Python code directly in an Excel workbook with no setup. For example, a user might choose to run a calculation by typing Python code directly into a cell and obtaining the results directly on the worksheet. Python calculations run securely in Microsoft Cloud.

Easily create DataFrames
Easily create DataFrames with Python for ExcelMicrosoft

“Python in Excel keeps your data private by preventing the Python code from knowing who you are, and opening workbooks from the internet in further isolation within their own separate containers,” Microsoft wrote on its Excel blog.

Users can also access powerful Python libraries to take their analyses up a notch. This will allow access to advanced visualizations, using libraries like Matplotlib and seaborn. Also present are machine learning, predictive analytics and forecasting with libraries like scikit-learn and statsmodel.

Machine learning model for weather prediction that uses Python in Excel
A machine learning model for weather prediction that uses Python in ExcelMicrosoft

Taken all together, these integrations mean teams could potentially create end-to-end solutions, using a combination of Python and Excel capabilities, all within one Excel workbook.

Read More

“The ability to run Python in Excel simplifies McKinney's reporting workflows,” said Greg Barnes, executive director of data and analytics at McKinney. “We used to manipulate data structures, filter, and aggregate data in a Jupyter Notebook, and build visuals in Excel. Now we can manage the entire workflow in Excel.”

To access the public preview, those with compatible licenses can join the Microsoft 365 Insider Program and choose the Beta Channel Insider level to get the most up-to-date builds. Python in Excel will roll out to Excel for Windows first, starting with build 16.0.16818.2000, and then to other platforms at an unspecified date. The feature will be included with applicable Microsoft 365 subscriptions while in preview but will be behind a separate paid license after it rolls out in full.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.