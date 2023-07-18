Microsoft Announces Slew of New AI Features, Including Bing Chat Enterprise

The next generation of Microsoft’s AI powered tools is here: On Tuesday, the company announced several new features designed to level up its Microsoft 365 suite of office-oriented programs and Bing Chat Enterprise, a business AI tool that they said will help protect confidential data.

The news came as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told participants at the Microsoft Inspire conference on Tuesday that "Microsoft loves OpenAI." OpenAI, which is funded by Microsoft, produces the GPT AI tools that power Microsoft's Bing chatbots and other software.

In March, the company had announced its plans to futurize its popular Microsoft 365 suite of programs, which includes Word, Excel and Teams, by incorporating large language modeling technology. The upgraded bundle, known as 365 Copilot, will allow users to turn to the AI for everything from writing first drafts in Word to summarizing lengthy email threads, the company said on Tuesday.

In a blog post written by Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, and Jared Spataro, CVP Modern Work & Business Applications, the company revealed that all that tech won’t come cheap — Copilot carries a $30 a month fee.

“Soon, no one will want to work without it," Spataro and Mehdi wrote.

No release date for Microsoft 365 Copilot was given though announcements on the timing of the rollout was promised in the coming months.

Of particular note is how Copilot will be incorporated into the Teams video chat app. In a separate blog post on the new feature, the Teams’ Senior Product Marketing Manager Steven Stein said the AI tech will “quickly generate call summaries, capture action items, and lets users ask questions about the conversation which Copilot can answer.”

“With Copilot in Teams chat, you can quickly synthesize key information from your chat threads — allowing you to ask specific questions (or use one of the suggested prompts) to help get caught up on the conversation so far, organize key discussion points, and summarize information relevant to you,” wrote Stein.

“Copilot reduces the effort of managing different chats and helps you spend more time on the things that matter, without interrupting the flow of your work," Stein added.

Continuing its AI push, Microsoft also announced the launch of Bing Chat Enterprise, a business-facing AI tool to protect confidential data.

“With Bing Chat Enterprise, user and business data are protected and will not leak outside the organization,” Microsoft said in a press release. “What goes in — and comes out — remains protected. Chat data is not saved, and Microsoft has no eyes-on access – which means no one can view your data. And, your data is not used to train the models.”

A preview of Bing Chat Enterprise is available on Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard and Business Premium as of Tuesday and will be available as a standalone program for $5 per user per month in the future.

The series of announcements were timed to coincide with Microsoft Inspire, the company’s annual conference with is taking place July 18 - July 19.