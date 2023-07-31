Microsoft and UK Regulator Inch Closer To Approving Activision Blizzard Deal

Microsoft has made another attempt at persuading the UK’s Competition and Market Authority to reconsider the company’s proposed Activision Blizzard merger so it can close the deal before an August 29 deadline.



In a filing made public on July 31, Microsoft states that agreements with several other cloud gaming providers to stream Activision and Xbox games address the CMA’s concerns that Microsoft would squash competition in the market if it goes through with the acquisition deal.



“As the CMA is aware, [prior to the final report,] Microsoft entered into cloud gaming licensing agreements with NVIDIA, Boosteroid and Ubitus providing cloud gaming services,” the document states. “Since the [final report], Microsoft has also entered into a fourth agreement with Cloudware S.L., which provides the cloud gaming service Nware.”



Microsoft says that while the CMA initially claimed Microsoft could simply break-off or amend the 10-year deals with the cloud platforms, the CMA had failed to consider that these are legally binding agreements that come under the jurisdiction of the European Commission.

“The commitments prevent Microsoft from terminating or amending such terms without Commission consent,” the document reads. “The commitments impose severe regulatory penalties for breach of such terms; put in place an independent monitoring trustee, who will report regularly to the Commission."



Violating the terms of the agreements would subject Microsoft to $19.8 billion in fines.



Both UK and US regulators have raised concerns that Microsoft is gaining a monopoly over the developing cloud gaming market. Previously, Microsoft was reported to be prepared to make concessions in its share of the cloud gaming market if it meant closing the $69 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard, which is the largest third-party game publisher in the US.



The new filing also makes mention of a deal between Microsoft and Sony to allow Call of Duty games on Sony consoles, inked between the two tech giants shortly after the antitrust case brought by the US’s counterpart to the CMA, the Federal Trade Commission, fell through.



“The Sony Agreement ensures that perhaps the most powerful player in the video games industry will have access in the long term to the Activision game it considers most important,” the filing states.



Aside from the FTC’s failed appeals, Sony’s agreement got Microsoft over the biggest hurdle in the year-and-a-half-long process to purchase the Call of Duty publisher.

In addition to Microsoft’s filing, the CMA also confirmed Monday that it is now seeking public comment on the merger. Comments will be accepted by the regulatory body until August 4.



The CMA is the last regulatory body to hold up the seemingly inevitable deal between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. Earlier this month, both companies agreed to extend the deadline of the merger to October 18 to ensure that the deal is finalized.