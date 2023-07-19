Microsoft and Activision Blizzard Merger Deadline Passes, But Deal Isn’t Dead Yet - The Messenger
Microsoft and Activision Blizzard Merger Deadline Passes, But Deal Isn’t Dead Yet

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard hoped to merge in what would be a $69 billion buy out of the video game publisher

Trone Dowd
A Microsoft corporate logo hangs on the side of their office building on Eighth Avenue on April 29, 2023, in New York City. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

After months of regulatory leap-frogging and legal battles to move on their purchase of video game publisher Activision Blizzard, Microsoft failed to close the nearly $69 billion acquisition before its July 18 deadline ran out. But sources quoted in The Wall Street Journal said Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are still committed to the deal.

The Messenger was not immediately able to confirm the sources' comments.

While the failure to close the deal before the deadline doesn’t kill what would be one of the largest acquisitions in video game history, it does allow Activision Blizzard to back out of the deal in pursuit of another buyer. If this were to happen, Microsoft would be susceptible to billions of dollars in break up fees.

It had been reported that Microsoft was seeking an extension in the deal — an action that would have prevented the video game publisher from seeking other buyers. With massive blockbuster franchises like Call Of Duty in their library, finding a buyer shouldn’t be much of an issue.

Still, considering how far along the deal is and with only the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority still investigating its merits, there is a chance that the two corporations find a mutual way forward in order to close the deal. The UK has floated a deadline of August 29 to complete its probe.

Neither Microsoft or Activision Blizzard responded to The Messenger’s requests for comment.

