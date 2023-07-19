Microsoft and Activision Blizzard Agree to Extend Merger Deadline to October

Just hours after the July 18 deadline, Microsoft has agreed an extension for the closure of its near $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard. Microsoft will now have until October 18, 2023 to complete the transaction.

A spokesperson for Microsoft provided The Messenger this statement from Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming:



"Microsoft and Activision Blizzard remain optimistic that we will get our acquisition over the finish line, so we have jointly agreed to extend the merger agreement to October 18, 2023. While we can technically close in the United States due to recent legal developments, this extension gives us additional time to resolve the remaining regulatory concerns in the UK."

Activision Blizzard's CCO and EVP of corporate affairs Lulu Cheng Meservy tweeted this statement at 8:38 a.m. Eastern on July 19:

"Update on Activision Blizzard’s merger with Microsoft: agreement deadline extended The recent decision in the U.S. and approvals in 40 countries all validate that the deal is good for competition, players, and the future of gaming. Given global regulatory approvals and the companies’ confidence that CMA now recognizes there are remedies available to meet their concerns in the UK, the Activision Blizzard and Microsoft boards of directors have authorized the companies not to terminate the deal until after October 18. We’re confident in our next steps and that our deal will quickly close."

The extension ensures that the two companies are still committed to completing the deal that has taken more than 19 months to litigate. Had they not agreed an extension, Microsoft faced billions of dollars in break up fees. The Verge reported that Microsoft and Activision Blizzard have agreed to higher termination fees as part of this extension: If the deal doesn't close by August 29, the break-up fee is $3.5 billion, and if it doesn't close by September 15, the break-up fee is $4.5 billion.



Activision Blizzard did not respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.

The news comes just hours after Microsoft and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority received more time from the Competition Appeal Tribunal to negotiate new terms that would be approved in the European country. The regulatory body will have until August 29 consider the merits of Microsoft’s new terms before making its final decision.



The CMA’s original antitrust concerns center around Microsoft having a monopoly on the growing cloud gaming market. It has been reported that Microsoft is ready to sell off some of its cloud-based market rights in the region if it means getting the approval on the acquisition in the UK. The CMA stands as the last regulatory body still opposing the deal following the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s failure to stop the deal after weeks in federal court. A separate suit brought by gamers also failed to go through after an 11th hour Supreme Court ruling.

While Microsoft could technically close the purchase of the Call of Duty maker in other territories, even while awaiting the CMA’s final verdict on the new deal, the extension allows them to sort out the regulatory issues prior to a final deal.



At this point, Microsoft seems poised to complete what would be one of the biggest acquisitions in gaming history, something Microsoft is all too familiar with. In 2021, the company acquired Bethesda Softworks for $7.5 billion. In 2014, the company also acquired Minecraft maker Mojang for $2.5 billion.



The spending spree Microsoft has been on over the last half-decade is the company’s way of bolstering its first party offerings and access to recognizable IP like Call of Duty and Warcraft. It's also an attempt to play catch up, as sales for both the Xbox One and the more recent Xbox Series consoles have been firmly behind the Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, and Playstation 5.

A screenshot of the email sent by Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer regarding the extension agreement, shared with The Messenger.

If and when Microsoft officially acquires Activision Blizzard, it has already penned a deal with various hardware manufacturers, including the aforementioned Sony and Nintendo, to keep the Call of Duty series multiplatform for another decade.

In the meantime, Microsoft seems focused on continuing to grow its Xbox Game Pass subscriber base. This week, the company announced that it will introduce a new entry level Game Pass variant called Game Pass Core. Core will replace Xbox Live Gold and give subscribers access to a select number of games as well as online multiplayer for the same price.