Meta’s Threads Sees Daily Users Plummet For Second Week in a Row

Two weeks after the dizzyingly successful launch of Meta’s Threads app, the company is contending with a new reality: Social media denizens just aren’t showing up any more.



After a spectacular first week garnering 100 million sign ups, user engagement on Meta’s Threads has plummeted for the second week in a row.



Daily active users on the Twitter competitor have contracted to 13 million — a 70% plunge from two weeks ago, according to data from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. Time spent on the app has also dropped to just four minutes, down from 10 minutes last week and 20 minutes two weeks ago, according to new data from web analytics firm SimilarWeb cited by the Journal.



The drop off in user interest is a major challenge for Threads if it is to remain a viable alternative to Twitter. On July 11, Instagram’s CEO, Adam Mosseri, promised to prioritize “missing features” on the app with plans to ship some updates that week. Some of the features included a ‘following’ feed, an edit button, and the ability to search for posts. But the company hasn’t introduced any new features yet — instead, it has been working to quell bots on the platform.



Meta declined to comment when contacted by The Messenger; instead it pointed to public posts by its executives on Threads.



“We're on day eight of Threads, and growth, retention, and engagement are all way ahead of where I expected us to be at this point,” Mosseri posted on the platform last weekend, amid reports of declining numbers.



“Our focus right now is not engagement,” he added, “but getting past the initial peak and trough we see with every new product, and building new features, dialing in performance, and improving ranking.”



Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg reiterated similar points on Threads a few days later, posting that he expected user engagement to drop after early adoption went “off the charts.”



“I'm very optimistic about how the Threads community is coming together,” he posted on the social network. “Early growth was off the charts, but more importantly 10s of millions of people now come back daily. That's way ahead of what we expected.”



Meta has shared that it won’t introduce ads until the platform reaches “critical mass” — the major stream of revenue for Threads.



“The focus for the rest of the year is improving the basics and retention… We've run this playbook many times (FB, IG, Stories, Reels, etc) and I'm confident Threads is on a good path too,” Zuckerberg added in his post.