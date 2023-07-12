Meta’s Threads Has 100 Million Users, But Experts Don’t Know if It Will Last

Twitter owner Elon Musk may believe that it’s "infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers” on Twitter than to hang out on Meta's more manicured alternative, Threads. But former senior Twitter employee Alexandra Popken isn’t so sure.

"This is Meta's experiment to see if there is a compelling use case for a non-toxic conversation-based app," Popken, who was previously Twitter’s head of trust and safety operations, told The Messenger. "The staggering adoption numbers suggest that they're onto something."

Threads has surpassed 100 million downloads in less than a week. Its growth has been “way beyond our expectations,” said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Yet experts say the big question is whether people remain on Threads or if its runaway success is a flash in the pan.

Experts who spoke to The Messenger applauded Meta’s strategy to link Threads to Instagram at launch, and that the decision likely played a key role in the app’s breakout success. Threads is built on Instagram’s infrastructure, which means that users create an account via their Instagram credentials. The system then quickly populates users’ profiles and connects them to their Instagram followers on Threads, providing them with a large community of people they know with very little time and effort.

Whether or not Threads is here for the long haul will depend on a variety of factors, including whether Instagram users feel like they need another social media app to connect with their circle, what kind of online space the platform turns into, and whether Meta can effectively moderate content to keep Threads a “friendly and open” public space.

Money will also play a role, experts said. Since Musk took over Twitter in 2022, the company’s advertising business has cratered, with brands driven away by new policies that allowed users to impersonate some brands and de-emphasized content moderation. As a result, brands are on the lookout for a relatively safe conversation app, and with its Instagram connection, Threads may be the best choice out there.

Do Instagram users want their own Twitter?

Philip Napoli, a professor at Duke University who researches social media regulation, told The Messenger that it’s not clear whether the people who have signed up for Threads will actually use the app in the medium- to long-term. It all depends on whether the network effects, or the value a platform gains as it increases its userbase, materialize to an adequate degree, Napoli explained.

“If people feel like their posts are reaching [or] engaging a sufficiently large audience, then I would say yes,” he said. “The one question I have is: to what extent is the contemporary Instagram user somebody who also wants [or] needs a Twitter-style app in their daily repertoire.”

Popken, the former Twitter staffer who now works at the moderation service WebPurify, agreed. She pointed out that Twitter has always had a niche audience populated by politicians, celebrities, and people looking for real-time news and information. And at least two of those groups, politicians and news media, aren’t going to be “encouraged” on Threads, according to Instagram head Adam Mosseri.

“I’m extremely interested to see if Threads can make a discourse-based format popular with a more mainstream user population,” Popken said. “It will be interesting to see if there’s a product market fit with an Instagram audience.”

Threads needs to find its own vibe

Reading the tea leaves on Threads is difficult because the platform is still trying to find its niche. Lia Haberman, an adjunct professor of social media and influencer marketing at UCLA Extension, described Threads in the days after its launch as “free-spirited,” with people still trying to figure out how similar or different the vibe is to their favorite platform.

Haberman pointed to the starkly different groups she had seen on Threads, which included disgruntled Twitter users, Instagram influencers, and LinkedIn enthusiasts.

“It's a really interesting mix of people who wouldn't be having conversations otherwise,” Haberman, who writes the popular ICYMI newsletter on Substack, told The Messenger.

“It's a little bit like a high school reunion right now, everyone's on their best behavior and realizing there are people they haven't connected with in years because they've been on separate apps.”

Brands are all in on Threads

It’s not clear whether users want a conversation app populated by users from Instagram and Facebook, but one group is clearly interested: brands.

Raji Srinivasan, a marketing professor at the University of Texas at Austin, underscored the desire for a “brand safe” microblogging website. Twitter provided a proof-of-concept for the model, Srinivasan said. It’s worth noting the blue bird app only posted a profit a handful of times during its time as a public company.

There are no ads on Threads yet, but Meta will release its branded content tools on the new app soon, Axios reported on Tuesday.

“Instagram is considered to be a safe environment for brands so the safety halo of Instagram may transfer to Threads,” Srinivasan said.

Meta's approach to content moderation will be key for the platform’s bottom line. Popken, the former Twitter employee, said content moderation was “essential” for Threads to maintain its fast-growing user base and to comply with the European Union laws it has to follow to expand there. While Threads has launched in more than 100 countries, it is currently not available in the EU’s 27 member countries.

According to Meta, Threads’ content moderation policies are the same as those that govern Instagram. These policies prohibit praise of terrorists and hate groups, the sale of firearms, and threats against people or groups, among other rules.

“Right now, the app is experiencing a honeymoon phase where it feels safe and silly and devoid of abuse and harassment but make no mistake that all of the content moderation problems that plague Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook — from bot accounts to misinformation — will strike Threads as well,” Popken said.

“They need to be prepared for that.”