Meta’s Threads Already Has a Spam Problem, Instagram Chief Admits

Meta Platforms’ Threads is barely two weeks old but it is already witnessing spam attacks, Adam Mosseri, CEO of Instagram, revealed in a post Monday. To counter the activity, the company will introduce “tighter” controls on how many requests a user’s account can make to the app’s server in a given time frame — that may limit accounts that use the app a lot even if they aren’t spam.

Following Twitter’s example, Mosseri said Threads will implement rate limits designed to block suspected spam bots posing as real users. But rate limits may put the accounts of real users under lock and key temporarily as the company’s security process sorts through true and fake account use.

“Spam attacks have picked up,” Mosseri posted on Threads on Monday. “[So] we're going to have to get tighter on things like rate limits, which is going to mean more unintentionally limiting active people (false positives). If you get caught up [in] those protections let us know,” he shared Monday.

Threads recorded an explosive first few weeks since it launched on July 5. The Twitter-like text app quickly surged to 100 million users in a week, borne on its integration with Instagram’s 2 billion user base and the discontent with Twitter. While many have marveled at Meta’s technical abilities to handle the glut of users, the cracks are starting to show.

User engagement on the platform has declined in recent days and new features promised last week are yet to arrive, even for beta testers.